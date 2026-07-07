Switzerland vs. Colombia Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 16

A trip to the World Cup quarterfinals is on the line on Tuesday afternoon, as Colombia will take on Switzerland in what is expected to be a close match.

Oddsmakers have given Colombia -155 odds to advance, though both teams are set as plus money in the three-way moneyline to win this game in regulation. So, we could see extra time – or penalty kicks – deciding this matchup.

Colombia is 3-1-0 so far in the World Cup, knocking off Ghana in the Round of 32 with a 1-0 win. Even though Colombia is averaging nearly two expected goals per game over its last 10 international matches, it has scored just two times over its last three games.

Meanwhile, Switzerland has rebounded from an early draw against Qatar in the Group Stage, winning three matches in a row to set up this Round of 16 clash.

Switzerland picked up a 2-0 win over Algeria in the Round of 32 behind goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye.

Switzerland hasn’t been in the quarterfinals of the World Cup since 1954 while Colombia is looking to get back there for the first time since 2014.

Let's dive into the odds, each team’s results at the 2026 World Cup, a player prop and a match prediction for this Round of 16 showdown.

Switzerland vs. Colombia Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

To Advance

Switzerland: +125

Colombia: -155

3-Way Moneyline

Switzerland: +240

Colombia: +130

Draw: +210

Total

2.5 (Over +135/Under -165)

Switzerland vs. Colombia How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 7

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

Venue: BC Place Vancouver

How to Watch (TV): FOX, FOX One, Telemundo

Switzerland record: 3-1-0

Colombia record: 3-1-0

Switzerland vs. Colombia History and Tournament Results

This is the fifth ever meeting between these two nations, with their last one coming in an international friendly back in 2007. Colombia is 2-1-1 in the four previous matches, including a win in the 1994 World Cup.

Switzerland

Switzerland advanced to the Round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Algeria in the Round of 32, and it’s now won three matches in a row after tying Qatar 1-1 in the first match in the Group Stage.

Switzerland 5-4-1 in its last 10 international matches with a plus-11 goal differential during that stretch. It has outscored opponents 9-3 in the 2026 World Cup.

Colombia

Colombia has allowed just one goal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, knocking off Ghana 1-0 in the Round of 32 to advance.

Colombia is also 3-1-0 in the World Cup, tying Portugal in the Group Stage before advancing. It has an impressive 7-1-2 record over its last 10 international matches, averaging 1.92 expected goals per game during that stretch.

Switzerland vs. Colombia Best Prop Bet

Dan Ndoye Anytime Goal Scorer (+380)

Colombia has been an elite defensive team at the 2026 World Cup, so Switzerland doesn't have a single player priced better than +235 to score in this Round of 16 matchup.

Still, I’m going to take a shot on Ndoye to find the back of the net, as he’s been heavily involved in Switzerland’s attack at the World Cup, even though he has just one goal.

Ndoye handled 44 touches in the win over Algeria, and he’s recorded six, four and one shot in his three starts in this tournament, tallying five total shots on goal. He’s had 39 or more touches in all three of his starts, so I don’t mind him at this price against a tough Colombia defense.

Switzerland vs. Colombia Prediction and Best Bet

Both of these teams have one draw in the World Cup so far, and I wouldn't be shocked to see this match knotted up after 90 minutes on Tuesday.

Switzerland has played to a draw in four of its last 10 international matches, and Colombia’s ability to limit goals in this tournament (it has allowed just two) could set up for a 1-1 or 0-0 tie in regulation.

Switzerland has given up just three goals at the 2026 World Cup, and it’s allowing 1.17 expected goals per game over its last 10 international matches. Colombia has been even better defensively, allowing 0.95 expected goals over its last 10 matches.

Both teams are set at plus money in the three-way moneyline to win this match in regulation, so I don’t mind the +210 price on a draw. Colombia has played three straight matches decided by one goal or a draw.

Pick: Draw (+210 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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