Is Tank Dell Playing Sunday? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 6)

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell has his practice window opened up earlier this month as he works his way back from a rough knee injury that he suffered in the 2024 season.

Dell was a full participant in practices this week, which is a good sign for his progress, and he should return to the lineup at some point this month.

Tank Dell (knee) fully practices again Thursday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 15, 2026

Still, the former third-round pick was ruled out for Sunday's game and did not make the trip to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#Texans WR Tank Dell (knee), RB David Montgomery (groin) and S Jalen Pitre (shoulder) will not travel with the team to London and have been ruled out vs the #Jaguars. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2026

Dell, who has not played since the 2024 season, needs another week before he's ready to return to the lineup. Houston acquired former top-five pick Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade with Arizona this week, so it's possible the Dell doesn't return to a major role in this offense when he is ready to go.

In his NFL career (25 games), Dell has 98 catches for 1,376 and 10 scores. He and C.J. Stroud have established a solid rapport, which should go a long way for Dell once he returns to the lineup.

For now, here's a look at how I'm betting on this Houston offense against the Jaguars.

Best Texans Prop Bet for Week 6 vs. Jaguars

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nico Collins Anytime TD (+165)

Texans No. 1 receiver Nico Collins has found the end zone in two of his three appearances this season, catching three scores overall.

He’s been targeted 25 times by Stroud, reeling in 19 of those for 249 yards. I actually like this matchup for Collins, even though the Jags have allowed just four passing touchdowns in 2026.

Jacksonville has also given up the third-most passing yards in the NFL and ranks outside the top-20 in the league in yards per play allowed.

I expect the Texans to move the ball through the air in Week 6, and Collins has been a major threat to score, finding the end zone 21 times over the last three completed seasons. He’s worth a shot at +165 for a Houston offense that is down several playmakers due to injury.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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