Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Bublik Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Fourth Round

American Taylor Fritz has put together a strong showing at Wimbledon in 2026, losing just one set across his first three matches to reach Round 4 for the third year in a row.

Fritz made the semifinals at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2025 and the quarterfinals in 2024, so he’s in a familiar spot heading into Monday’s match against Alexander Bublik.

The No. 10-ranked player in the world, Bublik went the distance in the third round against No. 17 Frances Tiafoe, but he survived to face Fritz for their ninth head-to-head matchup in their careers.

After both of these players were first-round exits at the French Open, one of them will earn a quarterfinal berth on Monday. Who will it be?

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s history at Wimbledon and my prediction for this fourth-round match.

Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Bublik Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Taylor Fritz: -221

Alexander Bublik: +178

Total

41.5 (Over -125/Under -115)

Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Bublik How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 11:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Bublik History and Wimbledon Performance

Taylor Fritz

Fritz has a ton of past success at Wimbledon, reaching the semis in 2025, the quarters in 2024 and the quarters again in 2022.

He’s been pretty great on grass in recent years, and he has a 2-0 record against Bublik when they’ve faced off on grass. These two players are 4-4 against each other all time, but Fritz has won four of the last five meetings, including their lone match in 2026.

The American had a rough exit in the first round at Roland Garros, but he is heavily favored to advance to the quarterfinals on Monday.

Alexander Bublik

Bublik won the first three meetings against Fritz in his career, but his lone win since then was in 2025 at the ATP Masters 1000 Paris.

Bublik was also a first-round exit at Roland Garros, though he did reach the fourth round of the Australian Open this year.

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club has never been Bublik’s favorite place to play, at least when looking at his results. This is just his second fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon, and he’s never advanced further than that. Last year, Bublik was bounced in the first round at Wimbledon right after he made the quarterfinals of the 2025 French Open.

Will he flip those two results around with a win on Monday?

Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Bublik Prediction and Pick

Bublik won the first three meetings between these two in their careers, but Fritz has won four of the last five, including two meetings on grass. I think that’s extremely important to note heading into Monday’s meeting – on grass.

The first win on grass was in straight sets back in 2022, but Fritz also beat Bublik on grass in 2026 in the semifinals at Stuttgart.

Bublik is 40-22 on grass in his career, but he’s just 16-32 all time against top-10 players.

So far in this tournament, Bublik has been pushed to the brink twice, going to five sets in the first round and the third round. Meanwhile, Fritz has dropped just one set the entire tournament.

I think the American will advance and continue his huge run of success at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Pick: Fritz Moneyline (-221 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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