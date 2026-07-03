Taylor Fritz vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3

Taylor Fritz's Wimbledon performance has improved each of the past two years. He made the quarterfinals in 2024, and then followed that up with a semifinal appearance last year before eventually losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

He'll look to take things one step further this year, but before he can think about that, he has to get past Lorenzo Sonego in the third round.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's match.

Taylor Fritz vs. Lorenzo Sonego Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Taylor Fritz -720

Lorenzo Sonego +500

Total

37.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Taylor Fritz vs. Lorenzo Sonego How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: TBD

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited

Taylor Fritz vs. Lorenzo Sonego: History and Wimbledon Performance

These two athletes have faced each other eight times before. Fritz is 6-2 in those matches. The most recent was a Round of 32 match at the ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati, won by Fritz 76(4) 75.

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz has a 67% win rate at Wimbledon in his career, which is tied for his best amongst the Grand Slams, alongside the U.S. Open. He advanced to the second round this year after Jack Draper withdrew from their first-round match. He then defeated Dusan Lajovic in straight sets.

Lorenzo Sonego

Lorenzo Sonego can match his career-best Wimbledon finish with a win. He made it to the fourth round at this tournament in both 2021 and 2025. This year, he upset Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round, and then followed that up with a win against Gabriel Diallo.

Taylor Fritz vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction and Best Bet

Taylor Fritz has been knocking on the door of a win lately, so I think he's poised to go on a deep run this week. Since his first-round exit at Roland Garros, he finished runner-up at both Stuttgart and Halle. He also made quick work of his first two opponents.

I have a lot less faith in Sonego, who is trying to find his form in 2026

Fritz has beaten Sonego in straight sets the last three times they faced each other, and I don't think this match will go any differently.

Pick: Taylor Fritz Wins 3-0 (+105) via FanDuel

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!