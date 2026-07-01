Taylor Fritz vs. Patrick Kypson Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Second Round

Taylor Fritz is looking to finally win his first career grand slam, and he has a great chance to do it at this year's Wimbledon. Before he thinks about that, he has to avoid getting upset by fellow American, Patrick Kypson.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this second round match.

Taylor Fritz vs. Patrick Kypson Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Taylor Fritz -3500

Patrick Kypson +1280

Total

32.5 (Over -112/Under -118)

Taylor Fritz vs. Patrick Kypson How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 2

Time: 6:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited

Taylor Fritz vs. Patrick Kypson: History and Wimbledon Performance

These two have never faced each other in their careers.

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz's best career win percentage at a Grand Slam is at Wimbledon. He has won 67% of his matches at this tournament and is coming off a semifinal appearance here last year. Fritz advanced to the second round after Jack Draper withdrew from their first-round match with an injury.

Patrick Kypson

This is Patrick Kypson's best career result at a Grand Slam. Previous to this second round appearance, he had never made it past the opening round at a Grand Slam. Fritz defeated Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.

Taylor Fritz vs. Patrick Kypson Prediction and Pick

Taylor Fritz is not only competing at a Grand Slam where he's found success in the past, but he's coming into this tournament in solid form. He made it to the final in his two previous tournaments, including an ATP 500 event in mid-June.

Patrick Kypson hasn't competed since the ATP Masters 1000 Rome in May, so it's tough to tell the form he's in heading into this match. He seems poised to take the next step in his career, but he continues to falter when facing elite competition.

I expect Fritz to win this match in straight sets on Thursday.

Pick: Taylor Fritz Wins 3-0 (-170) via FanDuel

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