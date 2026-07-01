Taylor Fritz vs. Patrick Kypson Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Second Round
Taylor Fritz is looking to finally win his first career grand slam, and he has a great chance to do it at this year's Wimbledon. Before he thinks about that, he has to avoid getting upset by fellow American, Patrick Kypson.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this second round match.
Taylor Fritz vs. Patrick Kypson Odds and Total
Moneyline
- Taylor Fritz -3500
- Patrick Kypson +1280
Total
- 32.5 (Over -112/Under -118)
Taylor Fritz vs. Patrick Kypson How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 2
- Time: 6:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited
Taylor Fritz vs. Patrick Kypson: History and Wimbledon Performance
These two have never faced each other in their careers.
Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz's best career win percentage at a Grand Slam is at Wimbledon. He has won 67% of his matches at this tournament and is coming off a semifinal appearance here last year. Fritz advanced to the second round after Jack Draper withdrew from their first-round match with an injury.
Patrick Kypson
This is Patrick Kypson's best career result at a Grand Slam. Previous to this second round appearance, he had never made it past the opening round at a Grand Slam. Fritz defeated Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.
Taylor Fritz vs. Patrick Kypson Prediction and Pick
Taylor Fritz is not only competing at a Grand Slam where he's found success in the past, but he's coming into this tournament in solid form. He made it to the final in his two previous tournaments, including an ATP 500 event in mid-June.
Patrick Kypson hasn't competed since the ATP Masters 1000 Rome in May, so it's tough to tell the form he's in heading into this match. He seems poised to take the next step in his career, but he continues to falter when facing elite competition.
I expect Fritz to win this match in straight sets on Thursday.
Pick: Taylor Fritz Wins 3-0 (-170) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets