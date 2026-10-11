Is Tee Higgins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 5)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (adductor) has been considered day-to-day after suffering an injury in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The star wideout is officially questionable for Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, even though he was able to practice in full on Friday.

Ja'Marr Chase (concussion), Tee Higgins (groin, neck) listed questionable for Week 5 but both fully practiced Friday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 9, 2026

The Bengals did not elevate a receiver from their practice squad ahead of Week 5, even though Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase are both questionable.

That could be a good sign for their chances of playing on Sunday, especially since both players were able to log a full practice late in the week. If either of these star wideouts play, they'll have major workloads against a Miami defense that is 31st in the league in EPA/Pass this season.

Bengals didn't elevate any WRs from practice squad ahead of Week 5.



Ja'Marr Chase (concussion), Tee Higgins (groin, neck) remain listed questionable. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 10, 2026

Higgins has appeared in all four games for the Bengals in 2026, but he does have a lengthy injury history. So, there's a chance the Bengals may look to limit the star wideout's snaps even if he does suit up.

Through four games, Higgins has 25 catches (on 39 targets) for 401 yards and one score. He dominated Jacksonville before going down in Week 4, catching 11 of his 15 targets for 157 yards.

Even with Higgins' status up in the air, the Bengals' offense may be worth a look in the prop market in this Week 5 showdown.

Best Bengals Prop Bet vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Joe Burrow 250+ Passing Yards (+100)

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he's targeting Joe Burrow to torch a shaky Miami secondary:

No matter who is at receiver for the Bengals in this game, I still have confidence that Joe Burrow can carve up this Dolphins defense. Miami ranks 28th in opponent dropback success rate and 29th in opponent dropback EPA.

Burrow has gotten off to a slow start this season, but that hasn't been abnormal for him throughout his career. Now is around the time for him to hit his stride and start racking up yards.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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