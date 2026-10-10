Bengals vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a ton of injuries in their Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they're still set as significant favorites in Week 6 when they take on the 0-4 Miami Dolphins.

It's hard to find many wins on the Dolphins' schedule, but is this week one of them? You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets.

In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite prop bets. Let's dive into them.

Bengals vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Greg Dulcich OVER 25.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Joe Burrow 250+ Passing Yards (+100)

Mike Gesicki Anytime Touchdown (+255)

Greg Dulcich OVER 25.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

In the Week 5 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Greg Dulcich to go over his receiving yards total as my No. 9-ranked prop for this week:

No defense has given up more yards to opposing tight ends than the Cincinnati Bengals, who have allowed 31 receptions and 409 receiving yards to the position. That could set up Greg Dulcich, the Dolphins' tight end, for a big game, especially considering Miami is likely going to be playing from behind, setting him up for garbage-time yards.

Joe Burrow 250+ Passing Yards (+100)

No matter who is at receiver for the Bengals in this game, I still have confidence that Joe Burrow can carve up this Dolphins defense. Miami ranks 28th in opponent dropback success rate and 29th in opponent dropback EPA.

Burrow has gotten off to a slow start this season, but that hasn't been abnormal for him throughout his career. Now is around the time for him to hit his stride and start racking up yards.

Mike Gesicki Anytime Touchdown (+255)

Both teams have struggled to defend tight ends this season. As I wrote above, the Bengals have given up the most yards to opposing tight ends, but it's the Dolphins that are third on that list, having already given up 333 yards to the position.

Despite Gesicki having already racked up three touchdowns, he's listed at +255 to find the end zone again on Sunday. That's a good enough price that I'll jump on that wager.

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