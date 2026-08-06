Tempo vs. Fire Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, Aug. 6

A long losing streak will come to an end on Thursday night, as the Portland Fire (losers of five in a row) host the Toronto Tempo (losers of seven in a row) for their second meeting in the 2026 season.

These two expansion teams both got off to strong starts in their first WNBA seasons, but they’ve fallen off as of late due to some poor defense. Toronto (dead last in defensive rating) and Portland (14th in defensive rating) both rank in the bottom three in the league in points allowed per game, net rating, defensive rating and more.

Neither team is a real threat to make the playoffs, as the Fire (11-19) are in 12th in the standings and are still 6.5 games out of the eighth and final playoff spot. Still, oddsmakers have them favored at home in this game, and they did beat the Tempo by 19 in their first meeting (in Toronto).

The Tempo are facing an uphill battle to win without Brittney Sykes, and they’ve also listed Marina Mabrey (neck) as questionable. Mabrey scored 12 points back on Aug. 4 in a loss to Golden State, but she missed the game prior to that with a neck injury.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Thursday’s matchup.

Tempo vs. Fire Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tempo +3.5 (-118)

Fire -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Tempo: +124

Fire: -148

Total

186.5 (Over -120/Under +100)

Tempo vs. Fire How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 6

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): Fox 12 Plus, The Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

Tempo record: 10-20

Fire record: 11-19

Tempo vs. Fire Injury Reports

Tempo Injury Report

Marina Mabrey – questionable

Brittney Sykes – out

Fire Injury Report

Teja Oblak – doubtful

Bridget Carleton – probable

Sarah Ashlee Barker – out

Sania Feagin – out

Tempo vs. Fire Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fire Best WNBA Prop Bet

Carla Leite OVER 17.5 Points (-123)

Carla Leite has put together an impressive 2026 season, averaging 15.5 points and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from 3.

Leite is elite at getting down hill – and getting to the free throw line – ranking amongst the best guards in the WNBA in rim pressure.

Among WNBA guards, top right is rim pressure FC. Bottom right scared of the rim pic.twitter.com/xQzE4HqHjw — Manual (@linksainttrash) August 5, 2026

That’s great news against a Tempo team that is dead last in defensive rating, 14th in opponent points per game and 14th in opponent points in the paint per game.

Leite has 18 or more points in seven of her last 12 games, averaging 17.8 points per game during that stretch. I expect her to have a strong showing against one of the league’s worst defenses.

Tempo vs. Fire Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the OVER is a great bet in this matchup:

One of the best trends in the WNBA this season – from a betting perspective – has been with the Tempo and the OVER.

In 13 road games this season, Toronto has hit the OVER 12 times, by far the best mark in the WNBA. So, should we go back to the well tonight?

Portland and Toronto combined for less than 186.5 points in their first meeting this season, but I think the OVER is a great play on Thursday.

Toronto has hit the OVER in 66.7 percent of its games this season while the Fire have done so in 19 of 30 games. These teams both struggle on defense, ranking 15th (Toronto) and 14th (Portland) in defensive rating and 14th (Toronto) and 13th (Portland) in opponent points per game.

On offense, they have been average, both sitting in the top 10 in the league in offensive rating and points per game. Plus, Portland has either scored or allowed 100 points in four of its last five matchups.

In a matchup between two teams on long losing streaks, I’ll root for a high-scoring affair on Thursday.

Pick: OVER 186.5 (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .