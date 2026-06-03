Tempo vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The New York Liberty are off to a bit of a slow start in the 2026 season thanks to some injuries, as Sabrina Ionescu (one game) and Satou Sabally (four games) have both missed over half of the team’s games so far.

On Wednesday, they are listed as questionable on the Liberty injury report for a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup clash with the Toronto Tempo.

An expansion team this season, the Tempo have a strong trio of guards in Marina Mabrey, Brittney Sykes and rookie Kiki Rice, and it’s helped them to a 5-4 start while also posting one of the best against the spread records in the league.

Toronto is set as a major underdog on the road in this matchup, but it has won two games in a row against Chicago and Seattle to get over .500.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, a player prop to bet and a prediction for this Commissioner’s Cup showdown on June 3.

Tempo vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tempo +9.5 (-110)

Liberty -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Tempo: +340

Liberty: -440

Total

172.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Tempo vs. Liberty How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Tempo record: 5-4

Liberty record: 5-4

Tempo vs. Liberty Injury Reports

Tempo Injury Report

Temi Fagbenle -- out

Isabelle Harrison -- out

Liberty Injury Report

Sabrina Ionescu -- questionable

Marine Fauthoux -- out

Tempo vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Breanna Stewart OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-143)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Stewart is a great prop target against Toronto:

This season, Liberty star Breanna Stewart has done a great job on the glass, averaging 8.6 rebounds per game. She’s cleared 7.5 boards in six of her nine games, and I’m buying the former league MVP in this matchup.

Toronto ranks 11th in the WNBA in rebounding percentage and ninth in opponent rebounds per game, as it has started the campaign with multiple frontcourt players on the shelf. The Tempo also love to push the pace (sixth in the league), which leads to a few extra possessions on each side every game.

While Stewart isn’t known for her rebounding, she did average 9.3 and 8.5 boards in her first two seasons in New York before dropping down to 6.5 rebounds per game in an injury-riddled 2025 season.

I think the Liberty star is a little undervalued at this number as she gets back to her usual numbers. Stewie averages 8.5 rebounds per game in her WNBA career.

Tempo vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick

The Liberty have been a little shaky at home in the 2026 season, going 3-3, and they’re just 4-5 against the spread in nine games overall.

Even though New York is viewed as a title contender, it barely has a better net rating than the Tempo through nine games (plus-3.7 to plus-1.1), and Toronto is 6-3 against the spread overall and 4-1 against the number as an underdog in 2026.

The Tempo have the No. 2 offensive rating in the league, and they certainly have the guard scoring to keep pace with this Liberty team. Even though New York has four All-Stars on the roster, it’s going to take time for the Liberty to mesh, especially with Ionescu and Sabally missing time to begin the season.

New York has three wins by 10 or more points, but they came against Phoenix (2-8), Connecticut (worst record in the East) and Portland (who it also lost to twice).

I think the Tempo aren’t getting enough credit for their start to the season, and I’ll bet on them to keep this game within 10 points on Wednesday.

Pick: Tempo +9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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