Texans vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10 (Cash on Collins)

The Cleveland Browns are looking to get back on track when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

After a 5-2 start, the Browns lost their last two games in Pittsburgh and in New Orleans. They’re back at home now, though, where they’re 3-0 on the season.

On the other hand, the Texans are 3-1 in their last four games after a 0-4 start. They beat the Chargers on the road 44-22 last week.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Texans vs. Browns on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Texans vs. Browns

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nico Collins Anytime Touchdown (+170)

Dalton Schultz OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards (-122)

Quinshon Judkins OVER 1.5 Receptions (+149)

Nico Collins Anytime Touchdown (+170)

Nico Collins started the season with a touchdown in Week 1 before going down with an injury, then returned with a pair of scores in Week 4. He went his next three games without a touchdown before hauling in a 13-yard score last week.

The Texans have done well to spread the ball around, so Collins’ four touchdowns do still lead the team ahead of David Montgomery and Foster Moreau. He’s one of C.J. Stroud’s favorite targets, and this +170 price seems a bit too high for Collins to score, even in Cleveland.

Dalton Schultz OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards (-122)

Dalton Schultz is Stroud’s actual top target this season by the numbers, with his 35 catches on 47 targets leading the Texans in both categories. He’s racked up 364 yards on those 35 catches, good for second on the team, behind only Nico Collins.

The tight end has been fairly consistent this season, going OVER 29.5 yards in seven of eight games. The one time he went UNDER came back in Week 4 against Dallas when he was targeted just two times.

The Browns have allowed at least 30 yards to seven different tight ends this season, including Juwan Johnson’s 34 yards last week.

Quinshon Judkins OVER 1.5 Receptions (+149)

Quinshon Judkins only had 26 catches on 36 targets in 14 games last season, but he already has 22 catches on 24 targets through eight games this year. The Browns have been using the running back in the passing game, and I think that will continue this week.

Judkins has at least two catches in six of eight games this season, with one catch on one target in the other two.

I’d also consider taking Judkins’ OVER 49.5 Rush + Rec yards as a safer play.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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