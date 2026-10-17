Texans vs. Jaguars Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL London Game in Week 6

What better way to kick off Sunday’s NFL action than taking a few anytime touchdown scorer bets?

A huge AFC South game is set in London, as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence are favored to begin the season 5-1 when they take on the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud.

Houston is coming off an impressive win over Tennessee, and it’s looking to rebound from an 0-4 start that may have cost the team a chance to make the playoffs in the 2026 season. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are eyeing the No. 1 seed in the AFC and have been an elite offensive team (sixth in EPA/Play) through their first five games.

Both of these teams are averaging at least 22 points per game in the 2026 season, so we should see a few touchdowns on Sunday morning.

Yet, oddsmakers have set a relatively low total (42.5) after the Jaguars combined for just 36 points in their first London game this season against Philly.

There are a bunch of playmakers to consider as touchdown picks in Week 6, but I’ve landed on three to kick off the action on Sunday.

Let’s dive into the analysis for each of these plays, including why I like Parker Washington to continue his strong start to 2026.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Texans vs. Jaguars

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Woody Marks Anytime TD (+115)

I’m buying second-year back Woody Marks on Sunday, as the Houston youngster should step into a massive role with David Mongtomery (groin) banged up.

Marks had 15 carries and four receptions in Week 5 against Tennessee, turning those touches into 85 total yards. He didn’t score, but he played 84.8 percent of the snaps.

The Texans haven’t had a ton of playmakers this season, and it’s worth noting that Jacksonville gave up a rushing score to Eagles starter Will Shipley in Week 5. Jacksonville is No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Rush, but Marks does a lot of work in the passing game, catching 11 of his 13 targets this season.

He also has two rushing scores (Weeks 3 and 4), so I don’t mind him at plus money to hit paydirt across the pond.

Parker Washington Anytime TD (+180)

Jaguars star receiver Parker Washington has found the end zone in three of his five games this season, hitting paydirt four times in total.

The clear No. 1 option in this Jacksonville offense, Washington has played 77.5 percent of the Jags’ offensive snaps, catching 22 of his 35 targets for 352 yards. Not only that, but Washington has made some ridiculous grabs – including his touchdown in Week 5 – to bail out Trevor Lawrence.

Jacksonville’s passing offense hits a ton of big plays and ranks No. 3 in the NFL in EPA/Pass.

I love this price for Washington (nearly 2/1) since no other Jags receiver has been a consistent threat to lead the team in targets.

Nico Collins Anytime TD (+165)

Texans No. 1 receiver Nico Collins has found the end zone in two of his three appearances this season, catching three scores overall.

He’s been targeted 25 times by C.J. Stroud, reeling in 19 of those for 249 yards. I actually like this matchup for Collins, even though the Jags have allowed just four passing touchdowns in 2026.

Jacksonville has also given up the third-most passing yards in the NFL and ranks outside the top-20 in the league in yards per play allowed.

I expect the Texans to move the ball through the air in Week 6, and Collins has been a major threat to score, finding the end zone 21 times over the last three completed seasons. He’s worth a shot at +165 for a Houston offense that is down several playmakers due to injury.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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