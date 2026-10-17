Texans vs. Jaguars Best Prop Bets for NFL London Game in Week 6 (Bet on C.J. Stroud)

An intriguing AFC South matchup begins Sunday’s Week 6 action in the NFL, as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Houston Texans in London.

This is the second straight London game for the Jags, as they pulled out a crazy victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. That pushed Jacksonville to 4-1 this season, giving it a three-game cushion over Houston (who didn’t win until Week 5 against Tennessee) in the standings.

Jacksonville is favored on Sunday, but bettors may not want to take a side in this game with Houston poised to make a run after a slow start.

So, why not target some player props?

I love betting on a few props in a standalone game, and there are some elite offensive weapons to consider in this matchup, including Houston’s Nico Collins and Jacksonville’s Parker Washington.

I’ve narrowed things down to my three favorite props, as the Houston offense has been quietly solid throwing the ball while Jacksonville ranks sixth in the league in EPA/Play.

Here’s a breakdown of each of these prop picks – and their latest odds – for the London matchup in Week 6.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Texans vs. Jaguars

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Woody Marks OVER 14.5 Rush Attempts (-117)

Brian Thomas Jr. UNDER 15.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

C.J. Stroud OVER 251.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Woody Marks OVER 14.5 Rush Attempts (-117)

Texans running back David Montgomery is dealing with a groin injury, which should open up a massive role for Woody Marks in Week 6.

Last week, Marks carried the ball 15 times for 62 yards in the win over Tennessee, playing well over 80 percent of Houston’s snaps. While the Texans have become a pass-first team in the 2026 season, Marks should monopolize touches in this backfield.

Jacksonville is No. 1 in the league in EPA/Rush this season, so I prefer Marks’ attempts over any yardage number in this Week 6 matchup.

Brian Thomas Jr. UNDER 15.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

Has there been a more confusing fall off than Jacksonville wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.?

As a rookie, BTJ was one of the most dynamic wideouts in the league, finishing with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He has not found anywhere near that success since Liam Coen took over as the franchise’s head coach, and he hit rock bottom in Week 5, failing to reel in a single pass.

Thomas Jr. is losing snaps to Josh Cameron, Jakobi Meyers and others in the offense, and Parker Washington is the clear No. 1 for Jacksonville.

This season, BTJ has played just 48.2 percent of the Jaguars’ offensive snaps, and he’s finished with eight, 17 and zero receiving yards in his last three games. Against an elite Houston defense, I don’t see him getting enough targets to clear this total. Thomas has more than three targets in just one of his five appearances in 2026.

C.J. Stroud OVER 251.5 Passing Yards (-113)

The Jaguars are top-10 defense in EPA/PAss this season, but they’ve allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL.

So, this is a pretty favorable matchup for C.J. Stroud, who ranks 14th in EPA/Play and 13th in success rate amongst quarterbacks with at least 50 plays this season.

The former No. 2 overall pick has thrown for over 251.5 passing yards in four of his five games this season, and he has Nico Collins healthy in Week 6. Stroud is 3-for-3 hitting the OVER on this number when Collins plays, and the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. could also improve this offense.

Stroud also has attempted 31 or more passes in every game where he’s cleared this total. Since Jacksonville has been vulnerable to some big plays in the passing game, I love the OVER for Stroud in Week 6.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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