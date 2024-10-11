Texans vs. Patriots Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6
A new era is about to begin in New England. The Patriots have announced that their rookie quarterback, Drake Maye, will make his first career NFL start this weekend when they face the Houston Texans.
Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick from UNC, has been sitting behind Jacoby Brissett the first five weeks but with Brissett failing to produce, the coaching staff is going to put their faith in the rookie to kickstart this offense.
If you want to find out the odds for the game, you can read my betting preview here. In this article, we're going to take a look at a couple of players who I think are great bets to find the end zone in this AFC matchup.
Texans vs. Patriots Touchdown Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Tank Dell Touchdown +190
- Antonio Gibson Touchdown +265
Tank Dell Touchdown
With Nico Collins on the IR, expect Tank Dell to step in his shoes and see an increased work load this week. He has already seen 21 targets, hauling in 13 of them, through four games this season and he has also been used as a runner, recorded six rushes for 30 yards.
He and the Texans' receivers have a favorable matchup ahead of them as they face a Patriots team that ranks 23rd in opponent dropback EPA while allowing 7.2 yards per pass attempt.
Antonio Gibson Touchdown
The smart thing for the Patriots to do in Maye's first start is to run the ball early and often against the Texans. If they do, Gibson is the guy to target in the prop market. He has seen his snap share increase in recent weeks including playing 47% of offensive snaps against the Dolphins in Week 5, a season high for him.
He has already established himself as the better runner compared to Rhamondre Stevenson. He's averaging a productive 5.91 yards per carry while adding on eight receptions for 86 yards. He has way more value to find the end zone in this game compared to Stevenson at +195.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!