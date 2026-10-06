Texans vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5

The Tennessee Titans host the Houston Texans in a battle of winless teams on Sunday afternoon.

The Titans being 0-4 isn’t too surprising given their roster and schedule, but Houston was favored in each of its last three games after being a +1.5 underdog against Buffalo to open the season.

The Texans are big road favorites in Tennessee as they look for their first win. They’ve won three straight against the Titans, including 26-0 and 16-13 wins last year.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 5.

Texans vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Texans -7 (-105)

Titans +7 (-115)

Moneyline

Texans: -345

Titans: +275

Total

39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Texans vs. Titans How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Texans record: 0-4

Titans record: 0-4

Texans vs. Titans Betting Trends

The Texans are 0-4 against the spread this season.

The Titans are 2-2 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 2-2 in Texans games this season.

The UNDER is 3-1 in Titans games this season.

Texans vs. Titans Injury Reports

Texans Injury Report

Azeez Al-Shaair – questionable

Tank Dell – IR

Jaden Crumedy – questionable

Jaylin Smith – questionable

Kenneth Murray Jr. – questionable

Titans Injury Report

Jackson Slater – IR

Fernando Carmona – IR

Texans vs. Titans Key Player to Watch

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud had his best game of the season last week against a porous Cowboys secondary. He completed 21 of 31 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception this season.

Stroud’s 1,141 passing yards rank fifth in the league through four games, and he threw for 233 yards on 22 of 28 passes in his lone game against the Titans last year.

This game is a chance for Stroud and the Texans to start building something after a winless start.

Texans vs. Titans Prediction and Pick

Houston’s offense opened up a bit last week with some help from Dallas’ defense, and the Titans even put up 18 points while covering a big +11.5 spread in Baltimore.

This total feels a bit low this week, even between two winless squads.

The Texans are more than capable of scoring at least three touchdowns, and they’ve allowed at least 19 points in each of their four games.

Pick: OVER 39.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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