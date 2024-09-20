Texans vs. Vikings Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3 (Trust Nico Collins)
A pair of undefeated teams face off in Minnesota in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season, as CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans hit the road to take on Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings.
This should be an interesting matchup, especially since the Vikings pulled off a massive upset of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.
There are a few players banged up for this game – Houston running back Joe Mixon (ankle) and Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson (quad) – but that’s not going to stop me from picking some players to find the end zone in Week 3.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Texans vs. Vikings
- Nico Collins Anytime TD (+130)
- Ty Chandler Anytime TD (+260)
- Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (-110)
Nico Collins Anytime TD (+130)
Nico Collins has been the best offensive player for Houston through two games, and with Mixon banged up, he’s the clear favorite to score – in my eyes – in Week 3.
Collins already has 14 catches for 252 yards and a score this season, finding the end zone against the Chicago Bears in Week 2.
Stroud has targeted Collins 18 times in the first two games, and he was easily the top option in the passing game over Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell last week. I’ll bet on Collins finding the end zone at plus money.
Ty Chandler Anytime TD (+260)
Minnesota Vikings running back Ty Chandler is a sneaky bet to find the end zone in Week 3 after a strong showing on the ground (10 carries, 82 yards) in Week 2.
Chandler actually received one more carry than veteran Aaron Jones (nine carries, five catches) in Week 2, and he may have played himself into a bigger role in the offense.
Through two weeks, Chandler has 18 carries and three receptions, a pretty solid workload for a No. 2 back. He also ripped off a bunch of chunk games against San Francisco, something that will be needed against a stout Houston run defense that is allowing just 4.0 yards per carry this season.
Jones is listed at -110 odds to score, but Chandler has some value at +260 since they’ve seen pretty similar usage through the first two weeks.
Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (-110)
Yes, Jefferson injured his quad in Week 2, but if he’s able to suit up in Week 3, he’s a must bet to find the end zone.
Jefferson already has two scores on just eight catches in 2024, and he took a pass from Darnold 97 yards to the house in Week 2.
Houston was susceptible to the deep ball in Week 1 against Indianapolis, and Jefferson is easily the best receiver that the team will face through the first three weeks. I’ll back him to score in a third straight game on Sunday.
