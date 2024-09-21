Texans vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 3 (Bet on CJ Stroud, Fade Aaron Jones)
Two undefeated teams face off in Minnesota in Week 3, as Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings host the Houston Texans and CJ Stroud.
These teams had very different expectations entering 2024, but they both find themselves 2-0 on the season. Darnold has gotten off to a strong start as Minnesota’s QB1, but the prop market tells me to look to the Vikings running game for a winning play in Week 3.
On the Houston side, I’m backing Stroud and his No. 1 target to have a big day for a multitude of reasons.
Want to get in on some props in this matchup? Here are my favorite picks!
Best NFL Prop Bets for Texans vs. Vikings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Nico Collins OVER 72.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Aaron Jones UNDER 48.5 Rushing Yards (-125)
- CJ Stroud OVER 263.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Nico Collins OVER 72.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Through two games, Nico Collins has been the clear No. 1 option in the passing game for Houston over Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell.
A breakout star in 2023, Collins has 14 catches for 252 yards and a score so far this season, clearing the 100-yard mark with ease in both of his contests.
I love him in this matchup against a Minnesota team that has allowed the eighth most passing yards in the NFL, especially since running back Joe Mixon is banged up.
Aaron Jones UNDER 48.5 Rushing Yards (-125)
I can’t get behind Aaron Jones in this prop against a Houston team that is allowing just 4.0 yards per carry (ninth-best in the NFL).
Jones was actually out carried by backup Ty Chandler (10 to nine) in Week 2 despite playing a higher percentage of snaps (61 percent) than he did in Week 1 (55 percent).
Yes, Jones had 14 carries for 94 yards against the New York Giants in Week 1, but New York is allowing the fourth most yards per carry in the league this season at 5.3.
Jones may end up being used through the air a little more against this Texans defense.
CJ Stroud OVER 263.5 Passing Yards (-115)
If Mixon sits, the Texans are likely going to lean on Stroud to carry this offense.
While the second-year quarterback has yet to clear this number in a game this season, he did throw for 260 yards on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.
Minnesota is beatable through the air – as I mentioned in the Collins portion – and Stroud has at least 32 pass attempts in each game this season. If that number increases with Houston shorthanded in the running game, Stroud should be able to clear this line.
