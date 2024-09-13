Texas A&M vs. Florida Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 3
This game features two teams that are already in desperation mode this season after each team lost its marquee matchups in Week 1.
Texas A&M heads to Florida with its vaunted defense, but lingering questions at quarterback after Conner Weigman landed on the injury report in the middle of the week, now questionable for this game. Of course, Florida has a quarterback battle on its hands with freshman DJ Lagway shining against Samford in place of veteran Graham Mertz, who is expected back in this game.
What’s the latest with each quarterback? What about a final score prediction? We got you covered below!
Texas A&M vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas A&M:: -3.5 (-102)
- Florida: +3.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Texas A&M: -156
- Florida: +130
Total: 46..5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Texas A&M vs. Florida Final Score Prediction
Weigman is on the injury report for Texas A&M, which is impactful as the team’s starting quarterback and a drop-off with seldom used backup Jaylen Henderson listed as the backup. We’ll see if Weigman goes, but with the total dropping several points since open, he may be at the very least limited.
Meanwhile, Florida is set to have Mertz back from a concussion that he suffered in Week 1, but with the injury it opened the door for Lagway to dazzle against Samford, passing for 456 yards and three touchdowns.
Both may play for the Gators as the team is set to host the Aggies with a high chance of rain in Gainesville, which makes a game filled with plenty of questions even more confusing.
With each team uncertain at quarterback and its effectiveness, this can be a timid start for both teams as the Gators look to find its best option under center while the Aggies may look to force the issue on the ground.
There’s a ton of variance in this game, but I’ll go with Florida pulling the minor upset in a game that has plenty of intrigue, and desperation.
Final Score Prediction Florida 17, Texas A&M 13
