Texas Tech vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
Texas Tech and Arizona are suddenly in the mix for a Big 12 Championship Game berth following wins in Week 5.
The Big 12 appears to be full of chaos this season with plenty of teams in the mix for the top spot, and we will see a team rise even further when Texas Tech and Arizona meet in Tucson on Saturday night.
Each team has big play capability, will we see a high scoring affair on Saturday?
Here’s the odds and our full betting preview.
Texas Tech vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas Tech: +6.5 (-105)
- Arizona: -6.5 (-1150
Moneyline
- Texas Tech: +190
- Arizona: -235
Total: 64.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Texas Tech vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 5
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Texas Tech Record: 4-1
- Arizona Record: 3-1
Texas Tech vs. Arizona Key Players to Watch
Texas Tech
Tahj Brooks: Brooks is still the workhorse of this offense, averaging more than 25 carries per game this season while rushing for more than five yards per touch. He has four touchdowns and is fresh off a 172-yard outing against Cincinnati.
Arizona
Noah Fifita: Fifita didn’t have the most gaudy statline in the team’s stunning upset at Utah, but completed 61% and two touchdowns en route to a 23-10 win against the Utes, pulling away in the second half. Can Fifita follow it up at home against a leaky Texas Tech defense?
Texas Tech vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
This game is ripe for a ton of points.
Texas Tech has shown it can both score a ton of points, but also allow a ton, in last week’s 44-41 thriller against Cincinnati. Overall, this team ranks 129th in Pro Football Focus’ tackling grade and is 122th in yards per play allowed.
The Red Raiders play at a top 20 tempo, which puts a ton of pressure on the defense to perform. They'll be up against it on the road against Arizona, who has an explosive offense that is 20th in yards per play and is averaging nearly six yards per carry in addition to bolstering one of the best wide receivers in the nation in Tetairoa MacMillan.
Now, I question if Arizona can slow down Texas Tech’s offense with Brooks as the lead back, which opens up an explosive passing game. Overall, TTU is averaging more than 40 points per game.
Arizona’s defense is also outside the top 100 in tackling grade this season and is far from a lockdown unit, allowing 31 points to Kansas State and 39 points to New Mexico, the only two teams that the Wildcats have faced inside the top 35 nationally in EPA/Play. Texas Tech ranks 28th in that metric.
I’ll go over in the night cap.
PICK: OVER 64.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.