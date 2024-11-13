Texas vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
Texas enters Week 12 of the 2024 college football season in control of its own destiny in the SEC, can the team take care of business on the road against an Arkansas team that has already pulled a titanic upset this season?
The Longhorns looked their best in weeks in a blowout win against Florida last week, but Arkansas will pose a tough test on the road with a potent offense that had a week to prepare for an old Big 12 rival. Here's our full betting preview for this new-SEC showdown.
Texas vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas: -13.5 (-110)
- Arkansas: +13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texas: -520
- Arkansas: +385
Total: 57.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Texas vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 16th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Texas Record: 8-1
- Arkansas Record: 5-4
Texas vs. Arkansas Key Players to Watch
Texas
Quinn Ewers: Ewers looked as healthy as he has been since his early season oblique injury out of the Longhorns’ BYE week, passing for 333 yards and five touchdowns while completing 70% of his passes. However, it’s worth noting that the team was at home against an out-matched Florida team on a third-string quarterback. Arkansas’ defense has been up and down this season, can it come out of its own BYE week and keep a lid on the Longhorns' defense?
Arkansas
Ja’Quinden Jackson: Jackson has been banged up, but the expectation is that the Utah transfer can return to the field against a vulnerable Texas rush defense. At times this season, the Longhorns have struggled to slow down teams on the ground, which can be the path forward for the Hogs, similar to the game script the team took against Tennessee in a mid-season upset.
Texas vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
While Arkansas may attempt to shorten the game with its ground-based approach, I believe that the team is going to struggle to slow down the Texas passing attack with its shaky secondary, which can lead to a higher-scoring affair.
The Hogs secondary is 114th in EPA/Pass this season, which can lead to a ton of chunk gains for Ewers and the Longhorns' passing attack.
However, I believe this Texas defense is a bit inflated due to an easy schedule this season. The team hasn’t played an offense inside the top 40 in EPA/Play this season, and the best it has faced was Georgia, who scored 30 points on them.
Arkansas is 15th in EPA/Play and will have a week to prepare for this Texas defense and should be the healthiest it's been since the team beat Tennessee in an upset.
I think we see points on the board in this one, and I’ll go over.
PICK: OVER 57.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
