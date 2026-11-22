Thunder vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 22
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Don’t look now, but the Miami Heat are red hot, winning six games in a row to make a push for a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (questionable on Sunday) and Co. have the No. 6 offense in the NBA heading into Sunday’s battle with the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC has fallen to eighth in the Western Conference (despite a 10-6 record) and it has listed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as questionable for this game.
So, bettors are going to have a tough time picking a side until the official statuses of SGA and Giannis are announced.
The Thunder remain without Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams, and they’ve also ruled out Jaylin Williams and Alex Caruso for this game. As a result, a short-handed OKC team is an underdog in this matchup.
The Heat have struggled against the spread this season, but they’re right back in the mix for a top-six seed in the East after an 0-4 start. Can they pick up a home win – and cover – against the 2025 champs?
Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Thunder vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Thunder +4.5 (-115)
- Heat -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Thunder: +139
- Heat: -165
Total
- 231.5 (Over -107/Under -113)
Thunder vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 22
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): WPLG Local 10, KSBI, NBA League Pass
- Thunder record:
- Heat record:
Thunder vs. Heat Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Alex Caruso – out
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – questionable
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Cason Wallace – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
- Jalen Williams – out
Heat Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – questionable
- Myron Gardner – probable
- Vladislav Goldin – out
- Keshad Johnson – out
Thunder vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 5+ Assists (-192)
In Sunday’s edition of our best NBA props column at SI Betting, I explained why this could be a big game for SGA as a passer:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as questionable on Sunday, but he has a great matchup against the Miami Heat (24th in defensive rating) if he’s able to go.
The Heat allow the most opponent assists per game in the NBA (29.1) this season, and SGA is averaging 4.5 dimes on 9.6 potential assists.
While those aren’t great numbers, SGA may be forced to get his teammates involved more if Erik Spoelstra’s defense attempts to take him away on Sunday. SGA is averaging 31.7 points per game, but his efficiency from the field is a little down compared to previous seasons.
He has five or more dimes in six games this season, including an eight-assist performance his last time out. I’m buying him to have a big game against this Miami defense.
Thunder vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
Miami is one of the best offensive teams in the league (sixth in offensive rating) and it’s flying up the board in net rating during this six-game winning streak.
While the Heat are a league-worst 5-10 against the spread this season, I don’t mind them in this spot at home against a potentially SGA-less Thunder team.
OKC already is down several key rotation players, and it has struggled all season on the road, going 4-5 straight up with a net rating of minus-0.8.
Miami has the size to match the Thunder’s two-big lineup, and I question if OKC has enough proven rotation pieces, especially at guard, to withstand Caruso being out of the lineup in addition to Williams, Holmgren and Wallace.
OKC is still 10th in the league in net rating, yet it has won just six of its last 10 games.
I’ll lay the points with Miami as long as Giannis plays on Sunday.
Pick: Heat -4.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2