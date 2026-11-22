Don’t look now, but the Miami Heat are red hot, winning six games in a row to make a push for a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (questionable on Sunday) and Co. have the No. 6 offense in the NBA heading into Sunday’s battle with the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC has fallen to eighth in the Western Conference (despite a 10-6 record) and it has listed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as questionable for this game.

So, bettors are going to have a tough time picking a side until the official statuses of SGA and Giannis are announced.

The Thunder remain without Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams, and they’ve also ruled out Jaylin Williams and Alex Caruso for this game. As a result, a short-handed OKC team is an underdog in this matchup.

The Heat have struggled against the spread this season, but they’re right back in the mix for a top-six seed in the East after an 0-4 start. Can they pick up a home win – and cover – against the 2025 champs?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.

Thunder vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Thunder +4.5 (-115)

Heat -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Thunder: +139

Heat: -165

Total

231.5 (Over -107/Under -113)

Thunder vs. Heat How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kaseya Center

How to Watch (TV): WPLG Local 10, KSBI, NBA League Pass

Thunder record:

Heat record:

Thunder vs. Heat Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Alex Caruso – out

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – questionable

Chet Holmgren – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Cason Wallace – out

Jaylin Williams – out

Jalen Williams – out

Heat Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo – questionable

Myron Gardner – probable

Vladislav Goldin – out

Keshad Johnson – out

Thunder vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 5+ Assists (-192)

In Sunday’s edition of our best NBA props column at SI Betting , I explained why this could be a big game for SGA as a passer:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as questionable on Sunday, but he has a great matchup against the Miami Heat (24th in defensive rating) if he’s able to go.

The Heat allow the most opponent assists per game in the NBA (29.1) this season, and SGA is averaging 4.5 dimes on 9.6 potential assists.

While those aren’t great numbers, SGA may be forced to get his teammates involved more if Erik Spoelstra’s defense attempts to take him away on Sunday. SGA is averaging 31.7 points per game, but his efficiency from the field is a little down compared to previous seasons.

He has five or more dimes in six games this season, including an eight-assist performance his last time out. I’m buying him to have a big game against this Miami defense.

Thunder vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

Miami is one of the best offensive teams in the league (sixth in offensive rating) and it’s flying up the board in net rating during this six-game winning streak.

While the Heat are a league-worst 5-10 against the spread this season, I don’t mind them in this spot at home against a potentially SGA-less Thunder team.

OKC already is down several key rotation players, and it has struggled all season on the road, going 4-5 straight up with a net rating of minus-0.8.

Miami has the size to match the Thunder’s two-big lineup, and I question if OKC has enough proven rotation pieces, especially at guard, to withstand Caruso being out of the lineup in addition to Williams, Holmgren and Wallace.

OKC is still 10th in the league in net rating, yet it has won just six of its last 10 games.

I’ll lay the points with Miami as long as Giannis plays on Sunday.

Pick: Heat -4.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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