Thunder vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 15

The Oklahoma City Thunder have lost three games in a row and remain without several key players for Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings have lost five games in a row and only have one win in the 2026-27 season. This is a team in transition, and rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. has at least given Kings fans something to look forward to in future seasons.

On Sunday, the Kings are double-digit underdogs at home against an OKC team that lost to the lowly Los Angeles Clippers in their last game.

Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace remain out for OKC while Ajay Mitchell is listed as questionable.

Can OKC get back on track against one of the worst teams in the NBA?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.

Thunder vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Thunder -10.5 (-110)

Kings +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Thunder: -468

Kings: +361

Total

223.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Thunder vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): KSBI, NBC Sports California, Thunder App, NBA League Pass

Thunder record: 8-5

Kings record: 1-11

Thunder vs. Kings Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Chet Holmgren – out

Jalen Williams – out

Ajay Mitchell – questionable

Jaylin Williams – out

Cason Wallace – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Kings Injury Report

Ben Simmons – out

Sean Pedulla – out

Maxime Raynaud – out

Precious Achiuwa – questionable

Keegan Murray – questionable

Jonathan Mogbo – out

Thunder vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

Darius Acuff Jr. 6+ Assists (-166)

Darius Acuff Jr. is in the mix to win the Rookie of the Year, and he's one of my favorite prop targets for Sunday’s nine-game slate:

Acuff has put together a monster rookie season, averaging 25.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from 3.

The rookie guard is averaging just short of 12.0 potential assists per game, yet we only need him to record six to clear this prop against OKC.

The Thunder are a top-five defense in the 2026-27 season, and they allow the fifth-fewest opponent assists per game. So, this is a tough matchup for Acuff, even though he’s cleared this line eight times in his rookie season.

Acuff also has six or more dimes in six straight games, so I don’t mind lowering this prop from 6.5 to just 6+ on Sunday night.

Thunder vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

The 2026-27 season has been a tough one for the Thunder, as they’ve lost Holmgren, Williams and Wallace to injuries and now have Mitchell listed as questionable for Sunday night’s matchup with the Kings.

Despite that, I’m still taking OKC to win this matchup, as the Kings are just 1-11 and have lost five games in a row. Sacramento ranks 29th in net rating, 27th in offensive rating and 27th in defensive rating through 12 games, and it doesn’t have a ton of exciting pieces on the roster outside of rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr.

The Thunder have lost three games in a row to slip to 8-5 this season, but two of those came against Portland (a playoff-caliber team in the West) before the Thunder lost by one on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers with Mitchell sidelined.

I’m going to buy low with this OKC team, which still ranks 11th in the NBA in net rating and fifth in defensive rating. The Kings have shown time and time again this season that they are not anywhere near a playoff contender, and I expect a motivated Thunder team on Sunday after a tough loss to L.A.

Pick: Thunder -10.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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