Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Nov. 6
The top-two seeds in the Western Conference last season will face off for the second time in the 2024-25 regular season on Wednesday night.
The Oklahoma City Thunder (7-0) won the first meeting of the season against the Denver Nuggets, 102-87 in Denver, and they’re one of two undefeated teams in the NBA at this point in the season.
There are a lot of concerns for the Nuggets, as they’re just 4-3 on the season despite a fairly easy schedule, and Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are banged up heading into this matchup.
Can the Thunder pick up another win on the road against their division rival?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Wednesday’s contest.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Thunder -5 (-110)
- Nuggets +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -185
- Nuggets: +154
Total
- 223.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Thunder vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 6
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Thunder record: 7-0
- Nuggets record: 4-3
Thunder vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Alex Ducas – out
- Adam Flagler – out
- Kenrich Williams – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Denver lost Aaron Gordon to a calf injury early in Monday’s game against Toronto. He won't play in this game, and Jamal Murray has been on concussion protocol. The Nuggets could be very shorthanded in Wednesday’s matchup.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: SGA hasn’t been as efficient as usual (47.4 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from 3) to open this season, but the Thunder are 7-0 and displaying a balanced attack this season. SGA still has 18 or more points in every game this season, including 28 in his first meeting with Denver.
Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic: Where would Denver be without Nikola Jokic? The three-time league MVP is dominating this season, averaging 29.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game, but Denver has still struggled to beat teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors. OKC is a massive step up in class on Wednesday.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
Denver is just 2-5 against the spread this season, and it’s looked anything but impressive through seven games.
The Nuggets’ wins are against Utah (1-6), Brooklyn (had the lowest win total projection in the NBA entering this season) and Toronto (twice, with Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes hurt).
Not exactly impressive. Oh, and they needed overtime to beat Brooklyn and Toronto before picking up a two-point win in their second matchup with the Raptors on Monday.
OKC is a much better team, ranking No. 1 in the NBA in net rating this season, and it held Denver to just 87 points in the first meeting between these squads.
The issue for the Nuggets has come on offense, as after Jokic the scoring has been very hit or miss. With Murray and Gordon potentially out for this game, OKC is a must bet to win and cover.
Pick: Thunder -5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.