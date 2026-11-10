Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 10

The sixth and final matchup in the NBA on Tuesday night features two Western Conference teams off to strong starts, as the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road to take on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

OKC has won eight of 10 games despite injuries to Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren, and it’s set as a small favorite on the road on Tuesday night.

The Blazers (6-3) are also off to a strong start beating teams like Denver and the Los Angeles Lakers to prove that they can get back in the playoff mix this season. Ja Morant remains sidelined for Micah Nori’s club, which comes into this game off of back-to-back losses.

After earning the No. 7 seed in the West last season, Portland is hoping that the return of Lillard (Achilles) and the addition of Morant can vault the team up the standings in a pretty open Western Conference.

However, the Thunder aren’t ready to fall back into the pack after losing three starters, and Sam Presti is already wheeling and dealing, acquiring Nique Clifford from Sacramento Kings over the weekend.

Can OKC extend its winning streak to five on Tuesday night?

Let’s examine the odds, a player prop to consider, my prediction and more for this battle between two potential playoff teams in the West.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Thunder -1.5 (-114)

Blazers +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Thunder: -130

Blazers: +110

Total

224.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Time: 11:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Thunder record: 8-2

Blazers record: 6-3

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Cason Wallace – out

Chet Holmgren – out

Jalen Williams – out

Jaylin Williams – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Nikola Topic – out

Blazers Injury Report

Ja Morant – out

John Tonje – out

Shaedon Sharpe – out

Vit Krejci – out

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Donovan Clingan 11+ Rebounds (-141)

This is an interesting matchup for Blazers big man Donovan Clingan, who is averaging 10.0 rebounds per game this season.

OKC ranks 19th in the league in opponent boards per game, and Clingan should play a ton of minutes against the Isaiah Hartenstein-Aday Mara duo in the Thunder frontcourt.

Clingan has 11 or more boards in four games this season, though he’s only playing 24.8 minutes per game. Still, this is a matchup where he should be needed quite a bit on Tuesday.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking OKC to win this outright:

The Oklahoma City Thunder appeared to be dead in the water after injuries to Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, yet they are off to an 8-2 start and have won four games in a row heading into Tuesday’s clash with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland got off to a 6-1 start this season, yet it lost back-to-back games against San Antonio and the Los Angeles Lakers to slip to 6-3. The Blazers are down guard Ja Morant in this matchup, and they’re back outside of the top 10 in the league in net rating this season.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have a plus-8.0 net rating and have found a way to win games behind some huge scoring nights from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While OKC doesn’t have the same margin for error that it did with Holmgren, Wallace and Williams healthy, it still ranks second in the league in defensive rating, which has been a calling card for the team during this recent run atop the West.

OKC is 7-3 against the spread, and I believe it’s undervalued – even on the road – against this Blazers team.

Portland has been better than expected to open the season, but it only has one win (against the Lakers) versus a team in the top-eight in the West so far this season.

Oddsmakers have clearly downgraded the Thunder with all of their injuries, but I think that’s an opportunity for us to buy this team at a much more favorable price.

Pick: Thunder Moneyline (-130 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .