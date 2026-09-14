Tigers vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 14

The Toronto Blue Jays continue their homestand with a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers starting on Monday night.

After dropping four of five, including their first game against the O’s, the Blue Jays took the final two games to win that series.

Meanwhile, the Tigers hit the road on a four-game winning streak after sweeping the Rockies to conclude their homestand.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Blue Jays on Monday, Sept. 14.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-187)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline

Tigers +114

Blue Jays -138

Total

7/5 (Over -109/Under -110)

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Troy Melton (8-4, 2.42 ERA)

Blue Jays: Jose Soriano (12-7, 3.48 ERA)

Troy Melton has been leaking oil recently, allowing 11 runs (nine earned) in 11 innings in his last two starts. He’s now allowed 17 runs (15 earned) in 23.2 innings in his last four outings.

Jose Soriano is hoping to build on allowing just two runs on six hits (two home runs) in seven innings in Sacramento last time out. He allowed three runs in five innings in Detroit back in May.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 14

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): RSN, ARID

Tigers record: 70-79

Blue Jays record: 75-75

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

George Springer OVER 1.5 Bases (+131)

George Springer is hitting .273 at home (.459 slugging) as opposed to .227 on the road (.369 slugging), and that’s shown up in recent games.

Springer went 2 for 5 in all three games against the Orioles this weekend, with a double and home run on Sunday. I’ll take these plus odds for him to stay hot tonight.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Blue Jays are back on track at home as they eye the final Wild Card spot in the American League. Toronto improved to 39-36 at home (36-39 on the road) by taking two of three from the O’s, and the Tigers are now on the road after a successful homestand.

Troy Melton flew under the radar earlier in the season for the Tigers, but he’s been struggling as of late with 15 earned runs in 23.2 innings across his last four starts.

It’ll be Jose Soriano for the Blue Jays, and the right-hander threw seven two-run innings on the road against the A’s last time out.

While both teams are on the upswing, Toronto is much better at home than Detroit is on the road (31-43), and the Jays have more to play for.

Pick: Blue Jays -138

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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