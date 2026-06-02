Tigers vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2

The Tampa Bay Rays are hoping the momentum from their frivolous comeback attempt last night can carry over into the middle game of their three-game set against the Detroit Tigers.

The Rays scored two in the fourth inning, three in the sixth, and four in the eighth, but that wasn’t enough to overcome an early 6-0 deficit, especially once the Tigers added on.

The Rays may be the better team overall, but Tampa Bay is just 2-3 in Game 2 of a series after a loss, while Detroit is 4-1 in the second game after a victory.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Rays on Tuesday, June 2.

Tigers vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-173)

Rays -1.5 (+143)

Moneyline

Tigers +119

Rays -143

Total

8.0 (Over -129/Under -101)

Tigers vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Jack Flaherty (0-7, 5.81 ERA)

Rays: Steven Matz (4-2, 4.67 ERA)

Jack Flaherty has probably been better than his 0-7 record shows, but he still hasn’t been great. He’s coming off a solid start in which he allowed three runs on six hits with no walks and nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings against the Angels. The veteran will look to build on that tonight.

Steven Matz is looking to bounce back from one of his worst starts in a while. He allowed six runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts in just three innings against the Orioles last week.

Tigers vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): DSN, RAYS

Tigers record: 23-38

Rays record: 36-21

Tigers vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jack Flaherty OVER 2.5 Earned Runs (-107)

Jack Flaherty has not been the pitcher the Tigers expected when they brought him back last offseason. He had a 4.64 ERA last year and is up to 5.81 this season.

Flaherty has allowed OVER 2.5 earned runs in four straight starts and six of his last seven after a few solid outings to begin the season. He’s also been slightly worse on the road (6.04 ERA) than at home (5.64), with 15 ER in 22.1 IP.

Tigers vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

It’s not a fluke that the Tigers haven’t won consecutive games in nearly a month. They’ve been dealt a tough hand with injuries and haven’t been able to get on track at all.

After barely hanging on in Monday night’s win, I can’t see the Tigers taking two straight in Tampa Bay. This line feels short to me given the Rays’ 21-7 home record and Tigers’ 9-24 record on the road.

Pick: Rays -143

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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