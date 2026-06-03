Tigers vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 3

The Tampa Bay Rays are in a little bit of a funk, and they’ve seen their lead atop the AL East dwindle to just one game.

Tampa Bay has lost seven of its last 10 games, including back-to-back games to the Detroit Tigers, heading into Wednesday afternoon’s series finale. Detroit is well under .500 and struggling without ace Tarik Skubal, but it has found something on offense in this series, scoring 18 runs over two games.

On Wednesday, the Rays will turn to Nick Martinez (1.62 ERA), who has led Tampa Bay to an impressive 9-2 record in 11 appearances.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have 25-year-old Troy Melton (1.42 ERA) on the mound for the third time in the 2026 season. Melton has allowed just eight hits and two runs in 12.2 innings of work this season, but his expected ERA (4.90) suggests that he’s due for a little regression.

Can Tampa Bay avoid the sweep and keep the New York Yankees at bay in the division?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s series finale.

Tigers vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-169)

Rays -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Tigers: +128

Rays: -155

Total

8 (Over -108/Under -11)

Tigers vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Detroit: Troy Melton (1-0, 1.42 ERA)

Tampa Bay: Nick Martinez (5-1, 1.62 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): Rays.TV/Tigers/TV

Tigers record: 24-38

Rays record: 36-22

Tigers vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Nick Martinez OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (+109)

Detroit’s offense has struggled for most of the 2026 season, ranking 23rd in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), but the Tigers have 24 hits in two games in this series.

Even though Martinez has an impressive ERA, his advanced numbers tell a little bit of a different story. The righty has an expected ERA of 4.14 and an expected batting average against of .274, which is in just the 16th percentile amongst MLB pitchers.

So, I wouldn’t be shocked if he allows six or more hits on Wednesday afternoon. Martinez gave up at least five hits all five of his outings in May, and he’s given up 62 hits in 66.2 innings overall this season.

At +109, this prop is worth a look, especially since Martinez has worked into the sixth inning in nine of his 11 outings in 2026.

Tigers vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

These teams have combined for 19 and eight runs in the first two games of this series, but I think that we’ll see a lower-scoring game on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay was shut out in Game 2 of this series, and it has dropped t0 24th in runs scored, 20th in batting average and 17th in OPS over the last 15 days. During that same stretch, the Tigers are 22nd in runs scored, 26th in batting average and 23rd in OPS.

Even though Martinez has allowed a lot of hits this season, he hasn’t allowed more than two runs in a single start. As a result, the Rays have just three games this season where they’ve cleared eight runs with him on the mound, and two of those games went to extra innings.

As for Melton, he’s allowed just one run in each of his outings to open 2026 and has a WHIP of 0.95 in the process. The UNDER has hit in over 55 percent of Detroit’s games this season, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see a low-scoring affair in this series finale.

With both of these offenses struggling, I don’t mind going UNDER on Wednesday afternoon.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-111 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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