Tigers vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 17

The Chicago White Sox are fighting for their playoff lives as they return home for a four-game set against the Detroit Tigers starting on Thursday night.

The White Sox have lost three of four and seven of their last nine games to fall a half game back of the Guardians in the division at 77-75. They do have a one-game lead over the Rangers in the Wild Card race, though.

Meanwhile, the Tigers’ recent push is going to be too little too late. They won six in a row prior to a 5-1 loss in Toronto on Wednesday.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. White Sox on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Tigers vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers -1.5 (+161)

White Sox +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline

Tigers -103

White Sox -117

Total

8.5 (Over -107/Under -112)

Tigers vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Framber Valdez (10-10, 4.01 ERA)

White Sox: Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.97 ERA)

Framber Valdez has allowed just one unearned run in his last two outings, and threw two quality starts prior to that. The southpaw is having a strong finish to his first season in Detroit.

Erik Fedde hasn’t pitched too deep into games, but he’s been great through four or five innings as of late. He’s allowed just three runs in 15 innings in his last three starts, including five shutout frames against the Twins last time out.

Tigers vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 17

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): DSN, CHSN

Tigers record: 72-80

White Sox record: 77-75

Tigers vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Riley Greene OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-119)

Bettors have been seeing green when betting on Riley Greene as of late. The Tigers outfielder is 20 for 44 (.455) with nine runs scored and 17 RBI in his last 11 games.

Greene has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in six straight games and nine of his last 11 contests.

Tigers vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

It’s a shame that the Tigers sold at the deadline because they could be closer than five games back of a playoff spot in the final weeks of the season.

Detroit saw its six-game winning streak come to an end in Toronto last night, but now send Framber Valdez to the mound. The southpaw hasn’t allowed an earned run in 13 innings across his last two starts.

The White Sox are fighting for their playoff lives in the AL Central, but have lost two in a row and seven of their last nine contests.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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