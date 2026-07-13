Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers close out a massive day in the NBA Summer League, as they'll play at 11 p.m. EST in Las Vegas.

Both of these teams made the playoffs in the 2025-26 season, and neither has a ton of elite young talent to showcase this summer.

Still, oddsmakers are expecting a close game, as Minnesota is just a 5.5-point favorite on Monday.

Personally, I’m not a huge fan of actually betting on Summer League, since rotations fluctuate and teams are looking to develop players more than they are looking to win. But, we can learn a little about how oddsmakers feel about the young cores for these teams by examining the odds for these games.

Here’s a breakdown of this Western Conference showdown on Monday night.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves -5.5 (-108)

Trail Blazers +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: -218

Trail Blazers: +180

Total

181.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 13

Time: 11:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Timberwolves record: 1-1

Trail Blazers record: 0-2

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Key Player to Watch

Yang Hansen, Center, Trail Blazers

A first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Hansen played very little in his rookie season in Portland.

He’s coming off 12 points and nine boards in the team’s loss to Phoenix, but he sat out the overtime loss to Orlando. Hansen was dealing with an illness in that game, but if he’s able to suit up on Monday, he’s the most intriguing prospect to watch.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have scored at least 79 points in each of their Summer League games, and Minnesota has combined for over 180 points in both of its games.

The Wolves and New Orleans combined for 197 points on Thursday, and then Minnesota gave up 101 points to Denver in a loss on Saturday, combining for 183 points.

Portland has fallen under this total once, but it also played an overtime game that went over 200 total points.

There isn’t a plethora of NBA talent – or high draft picks – on these rosters, but it’s hard to look past the fact that both squads have struggled to get stops giving up 81 or more points in every game.

Pick: OVER 181.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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