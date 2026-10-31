Titans vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8

The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals are set to face off in a Week 8 AFC showdown.

The Bengals are looking for their third straight win to improve to 5-2 on the season. The betting market has them set as 10.5-point favorites, and I broke down in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets why I like them to cover that number. If you want to bet on a player prop or two in this game instead, you're in the right place.

Let's dive into a few of my favorites.

Titans vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cam Ward 1+ Interceptions Thrown (-141)

Joe Burrow 280+ Passing Yards (+110)

Samaje Perine Anytime Touchdown (+225)

Cam Ward 1+ Interceptions Thrown (-141)

Cam Ward has thrown an interception in five straight games. Now he has to take on a Cincinnati secondary that has forced 0.7 interceptions per game so far this season. With the Bengals likely having a big lead in the second half of this game, Ward is going to be forced to throw the ball and force passes into tight coverage, leading to interception opportunities for Cincinnati.

Joe Burrow 280+ Passing Yards (+110)

Joe Burrow is starting to get hot, having thrown for 280+ passing yards in three of his last four games. We know by now that Burrow typically has slow starts to his seasons, but once he hits his stride, he becomes one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He seems to be on that track at this point in 2026, and he should have another field day against the Tennessee defense. As long as the Bengals aren't in a situation where they can just run the ball for the majority of the second half, Burrow has a good chance to go over this total.

Samaje Perine Anytime Touchdown (+225)

In games where one team is a lopsided favorite, I like to bet on that team's backup running back to score a touchdown. If the Bengals are up late, the second-string players will see more playing time. That could include Perine, who has been the clear No. 2 option at running back for the Bengals this season. If the Bengals are up big and score a late touchdown, I expect it to be Perine who finds the end zone.

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