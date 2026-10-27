Titans vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8

The Cincinnati Bengals came out of their BYE week with a big 35-13 win against the Baltimore Ravens, moving them to 4-2 on the season. They're now in a great position moving forward, as they're not only set as 10-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans this week, but they have the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL.

The Titans are once again one of the worst teams in the NFL, seemingly spinning their tires and failing to improve at any level.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AFC showdown.

Titans vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Titans +10 (-108)

Bengals -10 (-112)

Moneyline

Titans +455

Bengals -625

Total

OVER 46.5 (-115)

UNDER 46.5 (-105)

Titans vs. Bengals How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 1

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Paycor Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Titans record: 1-6

Bengals record: 4-2

Titans vs. Bengals Betting Trends

The Bengals are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Titans are 3-4 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 4-3 in Titans games this season

Bengals are 4-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-2 in Bengals games this season

Titans vs. Bengals Injury Reports

Titans Injury Report

Calvin Ridley, WR - Questionable

Tyjae Spears, RB - Questionable

Tommy Townsend, P - Questionable

Dorian Mausi, LB - IR-R

Jackson Slater, G - IR

Bengals Injury Report

Kyle Dugger, S - Out

Erick All Jr., TE - Questionable

Tanner Hudson, TE - IR

Swayze Bozeman, LB - IR

Jalen Davis, CB - IR

Titans vs. Bengals Key Player to Watch

Joe Burrow, QB - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow has launched himself into the MVP conversation. He's now fourth on the odds list at +450, behind only Josh Allen (+170) and Brock Purdy (+350). He has completed 71.7% of passes for 1,653 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. From an advanced metrics perspective, he's fourth in completion percentage over expected and seventh in adjusted EPA per play. He got off to a bit of a slow start to his season, but that's been par for the course for Burrow over the years. He's starting to find his form, which is bad news for opposing defenses.

Titans vs. Bengals Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 8 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points on the Bengals:

All aboard the Bengals train! This is a team you're going to want to invest in. Not only do they have the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL, but they're playing at a high level on both sides of the ball. The Bengals are sixth in EPA per play and fifth in success rate, and Joe Burrow is fourth in the NFL in completion percentage over expected. We've known that he's a slow starter every regular season, but if he's starting to hit his stride, then opposing defenses need to be put on notice.

Do I need to say anything that you don't already know about this Titans team? They're in the conversation for the worst team in the league. Their quarterback stinks, their offense can't move the ball, and their defense doesn't have what it takes to slow down Cincinnati.

I'm comfortable laying double-digits on the Bengals.

Pick: Bengals -10 (-112) via DraftKings

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