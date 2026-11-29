The Jacksonville Jaguars were upset by the New York Giants in NFL Week 11 action, so they're looking to bounce back and get back in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The good news for them is they get to host the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, and as a result, are set up as significant favorites.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we're going to dive into three of my favorite player props for this AFC South duel.

Titans vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Trevor Lawrence OVER 261.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Cam Ward OVER 208.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Josh Cameron Anytime Touchdown (+410)

Trevor Lawrence OVER 261.5 Passing Yards (-114)

The Titans' secondary has been among the worst in the NFL this season. They're 31st in opponent EPA per dropback and dead last in opponent dropback success rate. They're also allowing the most yards per pass attempt at 8.0 and the most passing yards per game at 272.7. Lawrence threw for 353 yards against this Titans defense two weeks ago, so I see no reason why he can't have another big game through the air this Sunday.

Cam Ward OVER 208.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Cam Ward has been quietly playing some pretty solid football the past handful of weeks. In fact, he has thrown for 230+ yards in three straight games, including throwing for 231 yards against the Jaguars two weeks ago. The Titans continuously find themselves playing from behind, forcing Ward to take to the air often. He has 30+ pass attempts in four straight games. Considering there'll be plenty of garbage time for him to rack up yards in this game, I think his number of 208.5 yards is far too short.

Josh Cameron Anytime Touchdown (+410)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Josh Cameron to score a touchdown as my No. 9-ranked prop for Week 12:

Josh Cameron is the forgotten receiver on this Jacksonville Jaguars team, but he already has three receiving touchdowns this season, tied for second on the team. Many people think Brian Thomas Jr. is the No. 3 option at wide receiver, but he has fewer receptions and yards than Cameron. There's also a chance that Jakobi Meyers is sidelined for this game, opening things up even more for Cameron.

The Jaguars will take on the Titans on Sunday, who have given up 300 more receiving yards to wide receivers than the next-worst team. Wide receivers continue to eat up this secondary, so Cameron could be a huge beneficiary of that.

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