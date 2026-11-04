Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blackhawks-Panthers, Senators-Sabres, Flames-Kraken)

The NHL slows back down with a four-game slate on Wednesday night.

I had a rough go of it last night, as there were only five goals in Toronto, the Canadiens blew a late 4-0 lead, and the Oilers fell to the Devils in a shootout.

I’m targeting a high-scoring game in Florida and two home favorites for my NHL best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Nov. 4.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers OVER 6.5 (+120)

Buffalo Sabres (-130) vs. Ottawa Senators

Seattle Kraken (-135) vs. Calgary Flames

Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers OVER 6.5 (+120)

The Blackhawks and Panthers have both been playing some high-scoring games recently.

Chicago has allowed five goals in each of its last two games, and fell 4-1 in Detroit before that. The Hawks did manage to force overtime in Boston before their 5-2 loss to Colorado earlier this week.

The Cats have also gone OVER in each of their last two games, beating the Jets 5-2 before falling 5-3 to the Red Wings.

Florida is a big favorite at home tonight and should be able to put up at least four or five goals itself, and Chicago is capable of scoring a few to push this game OVER the total.

Buffalo Sabres (-130) vs. Ottawa Senators

The Sabres and Senators have both had a few days off after road games this weekend. However, the Senators have lost three of their last four games, while the Sabres have won three in a row.

Ottawa started off the season strong, but the injury to Linus Ullmark has put the Senators in a tough spot. Ullmark is a clear starting goalie in this league, so Ottawa has been forced to use Sam Ersson and Jonas Johansson in a tandem in his stead.

Buffalo is rolling right now, and I don’t think these three days off will slow the Sabres down. They also won six straight meetings against the Senators before Ottawa got a home win late last season.

Seattle Kraken (-135) vs. Calgary Flames

After playing each other three times last season, this will be the fourth meeting between Calgary and Seattle early on in this campaign. The Kraken won the first two meetings 6-1 before Calgary got a 6-2 home win.

That last meeting came on Friday night, and the Kraken have been idle since then. Meanwhile, Calgary headed to Colorado for a 5-2 loss before a 2-1 win in San Jose on Monday night.

Calgary is just 2-5-0 on the road this season, while Seattle is 4-2-0 at home. I’ll back the Kraken to take care of business tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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