Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Oilers-Kings, Devils-Red Wings, Blue Jackets-Canadiens)

The NHL took a breather on Friday night before a 15-game slate spread throughout the day on Saturday.

I’m targeting a trio of favorites for this massive Saturday slate.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Saturday, April 11.

NHL Best Bets for Saturday, April 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Edmonton Oilers (-105) at Los Angeles Kings

Detroit Red Wings (-142) vs. New Jersey Devils

Montreal Canadiens (-142) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Edmonton Oilers (-105) at Los Angeles Kings

We’re not yet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but this game has huge postseason implications for both teams – and we know that the Oilers own the Kings in April.

Edmonton is on a 6-1-1 stretch in its last eight games, with Connor McDavid making a push for the Hart Trophy. Los Angeles has been winning recently as well, but the Kings have made history for how often they’ve gone to overtime this season.

The Oilers beat the Kings 8-1 in Los Angeles back on February 26. They’re fighting for the top spot in the Pacific, and I’m shocked that they’re underdogs – even if just barely – in this matchup.

Detroit Red Wings (-142) vs. New Jersey Devils

We’re fading the Devils for the third straight game here on Saturday night. They lost to the Flyers and Penguins, and the Red Wings are fighting for their playoff lives.

Detroit is 21-15-4 at home this season and just got a big 6-3 win over Philadelphia. The Wings need to win their remaining games to have a shot at the playoffs, while the Devils are just waiting for the offseason.

The Red Wings shut down the Devils in a 3-0 win last month, and while this may be a closer game, Detroit should be a bigger favorite tonight at home.

Montreal Canadiens (-142) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Canadiens have come out of nowhere to have a real shot at winning the Atlantic Division. They’re two points back of the Sabres with a game in hand, so this is a hugely important game for the Habs on Saturday night.

Montreal is 24-12-2 at home while Columbus is 19-17-4 on the road. The Jackets need all the points they can get to stay alive in the playoff race, but they’ve lost seven of their last eight games.

I’ll take the Habs at home on Hockey Night in Canada.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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