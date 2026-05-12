Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Sabres-Canadiens, Ducks-Golden Knights)

We have two games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night.

The Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens continues up North as the Habs look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Then the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights battle in Game 5 in Sin City with the series tied 2-2.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets, and their odds at the best betting sites , for Tuesday, May 12.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, May 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Montreal Canadiens (-135) vs. Buffalo Sabres

Anaheim Ducks (+130) at Vegas Golden Knights

Montreal Canadiens (-135) vs. Buffalo Sabres

I broke down this pick in the Sabres vs. Canadiens Game 4 betting preview :

The Sabres’ magic may be running out. Buffalo was able to outlast the Bruins in the first round, but the Canadiens are giving them a run for their money this time around.

Montreal has outscored Buffalo 11-3 in the last two games, and the Habs outshot the Sabres 36-28 in Game 3 at home.

I like the Canadiens as home favorites, and might even sprinkle the -1.5 (+185) given how the last few games have gone.

Anaheim Ducks (+130) at Vegas Golden Knights

I explained in the Ducks vs. Golden Knights betting preview why I like Anaheim on the road tonight:

The Ducks aren’t going down quietly. After upsetting the Oilers, they know have a chance to do the same against the Golden Knights.

Vegas was without Mark Stone in Game 4, and his absence cannot be understated. He is a huge piece for the Golden Knights, so his status for Game 5 is crucial.

This is a much closer series than these odds suggest. I have to take the Ducks as road underdogs tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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