The Philadelphia 76ers have won five games in a row, and they’re looking to extend that streak at home on Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland is off to a strong start in the 2026-27 season, winning 10 of its first 16 games, but it suffered a heartbreaking loss on Saturday night in New York. The Blazers erased a 23-point halftime deficit to take a late lead against the Knicks, only to lose on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Mikal Bridges.

Damian Lillard and the Blazers are set as road underdogs on Monday against LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Co.

The 76ers have won a ton of close games this season, and they’ve been pretty dominant at home, winning seven of their nine games. Portland has cooled off a bit after a hot start, winning just five of its last 10 games.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s marquee matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Blazers +3.5 (-115)

76ers -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Blazers: +139

76ers: -166

Total

231.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

Blazers record: 10-6

76ers record: 14-3

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Blazers Injury Report

Vit Krejci – out

Chris Youngblood – out

Shaedon Sharpe – out

Ja Morant – out

76ers Injury Report

Adem Bona – probable

Ariel Hukporti – out

Jaylen Brown – probable

Dean Wade – probable

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Donovan Clingan 11+ Rebounds (-146)

Each day, the SI Betting team shares our favorite prop bets for the NBA action, and Clingan has been a cash cow on the boards over the last two weeks:

Donovan Clingan has been a machine on the boards for the Trail Blazers, and he has a favorable matchup against a Philadelphia team that lacks size in the frontcourt behind Joel Embiid.

The 76ers are just 23rd in the league in opponent rebounds per game, and Clingan has picked up 11 or more boards in six of his last seven games. In the 2026-27 season, the former UConn star is averaging 20.4 rebound chances per night, which gives him a really strong floor on Monday.

Clingan has multiple games with over 30 minutes over the last two weeks, and he could see a few extra minutes defending Embiid on Monday. I’m buying him to dominate the boards once again this month.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

Philly is coming into this game relatively healthy with Bona, Brown and Wade all probable and expected to play. That makes things a lot tougher on a Portland team that is 6-6 against teams that are .500 or better this season.

Philly has been pretty dominant at home, going 7-2 in nine games, though it has a worse net rating than the Blazers in the 2026-27 campaign.

I’m going to forget the points in this matchup and simply take the Sixers to win outright. Portland is 7-4 on the road, but it has cooled off after a red hot start, winning just five of its last 10 games overall.

As long as the Sixers have all five of their starters in the lineup, they’re a really tough team to bet again, especially at home. They have a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense, and their wing scorer should be enough to match Avdija, Lillard and Co. on Monday.

Pick: 76ers Moneyline (-166 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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