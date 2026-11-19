Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to bounce back after losing both ends of a back-to-back against Minnesota earlier in the week, and they find themselves as road favorites on Thursday.

The Blazers are heavily favored against the Milwaukee Bucks, who lost an 11th straight game on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. Milwaukee is going to be one of the worst teams in the league this season, and it could be short-handed on the second night of a back-to-back.

Even with the two losses to Minnesota, the Blazers remain a top-10 team in the league in net rating this season. Portland has built a solid roster around All-Star Deni Avdija (questionable tonight), and it has survived the loss of Ja Morant early on in the season.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are a bottom-five team in offense and defense, posting the second-worst net rating in the NBA. This team doesn’t have a clear direction, and it doesn’t control its own picks for several seasons. There may not be a bleaker situation in the NBA.

So, can the Blazers take care of business in this road matchup?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Blazers -10.5 (-107)

Bucks +10.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Blazers: -440

Bucks: +343

Total

229.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 19

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, WCGV-TV, NBA League Pass

Blazers record: 9-5

Bucks record: 1-14

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – questionable

Shaedon Sharpe – out

Ja Morant – out

Branden Carlson – available

Toumani Camara – questionable

Chris Youngblood – out

Robert Williams III – out

Vit Krejci – out

Bucks Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Deni Avdija OVER 24.5 Points (-103)

Even though he’s questionable for this game, Avdija is an intriguing prop target against a weak Milwaukee defense. I explained why in today’s edition of our best NBA props for SI Betting :

This prop is set right around Avdija’s season average, and the Bucks (29th in defensive rating) have struggled to slow anyone down in the 2026-27 season.

Not only is Milwaukee 29th in defensive rating, but it’s allowing over 120 points per game (27th) through the first month of the season. Now, the Bucks have to face Avdija and the Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back after giving up 137 points in a loss to Miami on Wednesday.

In his first 13 games, Avdija has cleared 24.5 points just five times, but he’s done so in three games in a row. In addition to that, he’s finished with 24 or more points in eight games and at least 21 points in 11 games.

So, Avdija is going to hover around this number on Thursday night. He’s still taking over 15 shots per game and over eight free throws per night, giving him a clear floor when it comes to any scoring prop.

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

Even though the Bucks have a net rating of minus-13.0 in the 2026-27 season, they have actually done a decent job covering the spread, doing so in seven of their 15 games.

However, they’ve posted an average scoring margin of minus-11.0 on the second night of a back-to-back this season, making them an interesting fade candidate against this Portland team.

The Blazers are looking to snap a two-game skid after coming up short against Minnesota twice this week, yet the team still remains eighth in the NBA in net rating. The Blazers are doing that despite playing a tough schedule, as just three of their games have come against teams that are under .500 this season.

Portland is 3-0 in those matchups, beating Sacramento by 13 (on the road), Utah by 22 (on the road) and Sacramento by eight (on the road). So, the Blazers have been in this spot quite a few times in the 2026-27 season.

They’re 3-1 against the spread overall as road favorites, and I’ll trust them to handle business on Thursday.

Pick: Blazers -10.5 (-107 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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