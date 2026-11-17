A little baseball series takes place in Minnesota on Tuesday, as LaMelo Ball and the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Portland Trail Blazers for the second night in a row.

With both teams playing on back-to-back nights there is always a chance that a few rotation pieces could sit out on Tuesday.

On Monday the Timberwolves picked up their 10th win of the 2026-27 season behind 34 points off the bench from Terrence Shannon Jr. in a game where Ball and Ayo Dosunmu combined to shoot just 5-for-24 from the field.

Both of these teams are in the top-10 in the league in net rating in the 2026-27 season, but the Timberwolves may have a tough time sustaining their early-season success with Anthony Edwards (knee) likely sidelined until the new year.

Still, Ball, Dosunmu, Jaden McDaniels and others have stepped up for the Wolves this season, and they’re looking to win a second game in a row against Portland to continue moving up the Western Conference standings.

Portland – a playoff team last season – has re-tooled this roster with Damian Lillard back from injury, but guards Shaedon Sharpe and Ja Morant are on the shelf with injuries. That has left the Blazers with a tighter rotation, but it has worked to this point in the campaign.

Let’s examine the odds, a player prop to bet and my pick for this rematch between Western Conference rivals on Tuesday night.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Blazers +1.5 (-102)

Timberwolves -1.5 (-119)

Moneyline

Blazers: +114

Timberwolves: -135

Total

228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, DAZN (MIN), NBA League Pass

Blazers record: 9-4

Timberwolves record: 10-4

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Blazers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Timberwolves Injury Report

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Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Donovan Clingan 10+ Rebounds (-184)

In today’s edition of my best NBA props column , I shared why Clingan could have a big game against Minnesota:

Portland center Donovan Clingan is averaging 10.5 rebounds on 20.7 rebound chances per game in the 2026-27 season, and he picked up 10 boards in less than 23 minutes on Monday in a loss against Minnesota.

These teams are running things back on Tuesday, and Clingan has shown that he’s a rebound machine even though he’s only playing 25.2 minutes per game. Clingan has 10 or more boards in seven of his last eight games, so I don’t mind laying the juice with him here.

Portland is No. 7 in the league in rebound percentage (Minnesota is fifth),and Clingan should have plenty of chances to hang around the rim when playing minutes against Rudy Gobert. He is simply averaging too many rebound chances (20.7 per game) to fade in this market.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

It’s possible both of these teams will be without a rotation player – or two – on Tuesday on the second night of a back-to-back.

They combined for just 204 points in Monday’s meeting, and the Wolves are now back in the No. 1 spot in defensive rating this season. Portland isn’t far behind (seventh), though both of these teams are in the top 10 in the league in offensive rating.

I still think the UNDER is the best to make in this matchup. Both of these teams have hit the UNDER eight times this season, and the Wolves’ offense isn’t nearly as lethal with Edwards sidelined. On top of that, Minnesota needed 34 points from Shannon Jr. just to put up 106 on Monday night.

There is a worry that a fast-paced game – both of these squads are top-10 in pace – could lead to a ton of points, but these are the No. 4 (Minnesota) and No. 10 (Portland) scoring defenses in the league. They have combined to allow just 217.5 points per game in the 2026-27 season.

I’ll trust these defenses to be the story of the game again on Tuesday.

Pick: UNDER 228.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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