Is TreVeyon Henderson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Patriots in NFL Week 6)

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson exited Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury, and he's questionable to play on Sunday against the New York Jets.

However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that both Henderson and Will Campbell (also questionable) are likely to play in this AFC East showdown.

#Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) and LT Will Campbell (ankle), both of whom are questionable, are likely to play against the #Jets, sources say. With AJ Brown returning, NE is close to full health. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2026

It was reported earlier in the week that the former second-round pick was in danger of missing multiple weeks, but Henderson has pushed to play and was able to log some practice time in the lead up to this game.

Still, the New England running back is a risky player to bet on in the prop market.

He missed Week 1 of the 2026 season, and the Patriots have given him eight or fewer carries in two of his four games. He did seen 16 carries in Week 2 and 14 carries in Week 4, but Henderson is averaging just 3.9 yards per tote, a step back from his rookie season.

Overall, he's carried the ball 42 times for 163 yards and a score, catching two of his four targets for an additional 22 yards. It's unclear how much the Patriots intend to use Henderson on Sunday, but he's played just 35.7 percent of the offensive snaps in the four games that he's appeared in this season.

Here's a look at how I'm betting on him in the prop market in Week 6.

Best Patriots Prop Bet vs. Jets in NFL Week 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

TreVeyon Henderson UNDER 1.5 Receptions (-180)

I'm fading Henderson as a pass catcher in Week 6, as it's become pretty clear early in the season that Rhamondre Stevenson is the preferred back on passing downs for New England.

Henderson only has four targets and two catches in four games, and he's now banged up heading into Week 6. Since the former Ohio State star was already playing a part-time role, I don't see his touches increasing in Week 6. Last season, had 10 games with multiple receptions, but he hasn't had a two-catch game since Week 15 of the 2025 campaign.

Overall, New York has allowed just 22 receptions by opposing running backs in 2026, so I don't expect Henderson to suddenly have his best game of the season as a pass catcher on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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