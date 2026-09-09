Is TreVeyon Henderson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Seahawks)

New England Patriots running back TreVeyone Henderson has been dealing with an ankle injury in the lead up to Week 1, and he's officially listed as out for Wednesday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Henderson missed practice on Monday and Tuesday, which proved to be an ominous sign for his status in this Super Bowl rematch.

The Patriots used a tandem of Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson in the 2025 season, and it's possible that Stevenson ends up in a bellcow role in Week 1 with Henderson unable to go. The Patriots are set as underdogs on the road in this game, and their offense would take a hit if the big-play threat of Henderson out of the backfield is no longer available to them.

As a rookie, Henderson appeared in all 17 games, making four starts. He carried the ball 180 times for 911 yards and nine scores and was also a threat as a receiver, catching 35 of his 42 targets for 221 yards and a score.

After a slow start in 2025, Henderson ended up being the Patriots' best option on the ground as the season went along.

With the second-year back out for Wednesday's opener, I'm eyeing a prop for Stevenson that I think will be in play no matter his workload in this matchup.

Best Patriots Prop Bet vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 1

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 23.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Last season, Rhamondre Stevenson showed that he was the preferred back for New England on passing downs, catching 32 of his 37 targets for 345 yards and two scores in just 14 games.

In the playoffs, Stevenson had three or more catches in three of his four games, including a five-catch showing against Seattle in the Super Bowl. He finished with 40 receiving yards and a score in the loss.

Overall, Stevenson had eight games with 24 or more receiving yards, but he was much better in that department after returning from a midseason injury.

Stevenson had at least 22 receiving yards in five of his last six regular season games, receiving 18 targets during that stretch. Then, he was targeted 15 times in four playoff games, picking up 126 total receiving yards.

With Henderson (ankle) banged up, Stevenson should be in line for a major workload in Week 1, and if the Patriots fall behind, he could gobble up a few checkdowns in the second half.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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