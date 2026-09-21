Twins vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 21

The Minnesota Twins close out the road portion of their schedule with a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants starting on Monday night.

Minnesota has alternated wins and losses in its last five games, splitting a four-game set in Anaheim to start this road trip.

Meanwhile, the Giants are back at home after getting swept by the Dodgers. They’ve now lost seven of their last nine games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Giants on Monday, Sept. 21.

Twins vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins -1.5 (+139)

Giants +1.5 (-169)

Moneyline

Twins -121

Giants +101

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Twins vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Twins: Zebby Matthews (9-10, 4.74 ERA)

Giants: Blade Tidwell (1-2, 4.56 ERA)

Zebby Matthews bounced back nicely last time out, allowing just two hits in six shutout innings against the Yankees. He had allowed five runs in 2.1 frames in Detroit in his previous start.

Blade Tidwell is also coming off a sharp start, allowing two runs on three hits in 6.2 innings in St. Louis. He’ll look to keep that going tonight at home.

Twins vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 21

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): MNNT, NBCSBA

Twins record: 73-83

Giants record: 64-92

Twins vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Walker Jenkins OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+115)

Walker Jenkins is riding a modest four-game hitting streak, which doesn’t seem like much, but it is considering the fact that the top prospect had a 1 for 33 stretch in his previous dozen contests.

Jenkins is now 9 for 17 (.529) with two home runs, five runs scored, and three RBI in his last four games. He had multiple hits in the first three games of his streak before going 1 for 5 with a run scored on Sunday.

Twins vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

It’s a pretty good pitching matchup tonight in San Francisco.

Zebby Matthews threw six shutout innings against the Yankees in his last start, bouncing back from a rough outing in Detroit in his previous outing. He allowed just two hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in that quality start.

Blade Tidwell also threw a quality start last time out, allowing two runs on three hits in 6.2 innings against the Cardinals. He’s been a bit up and down, but this Twins lineup isn’t one to write home about.

The Giants scored just seven runs while getting swept by the Dodgers over the weekend, and although the Twins just put up an eight spot in Anaheim, that was their highest run output in quite some time.

I’ll take the under a pitcher-friendly Oracle Park tonight.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-118)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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