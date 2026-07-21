Twins vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 21

The Cleveland Guardians are looking to pull away from the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. Monday night’s 13-4 victory was a good start.

The Twins have now lost three in a row after a three-game winning streak, while the Guardians have alternated losses and wins following a four-game winning streak.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Guardians on Tuesday, July 21.

Twins vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins +1.5 (-168)

Guardians -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Twins +124

Guardians -150

Total

8 (Over -117/Under -103)

Twins vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Twins: Kendry Rojas (1-1, 2.79 ERA)

Guardians: Parker Messick (8-5, 2.73 ERA)

Kendry Rojas will make his third start this season as the rookie has largely pitched out of the bullpen. It will also be his third appearance against the Guardians. The southpaw has a line of 5.1 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 6 BB, 8 K against Cleveland thus far.

Parker Messick allowed a single run in each of his final two starts before the All-Star break, throwing a total of 11 innings in that span. He also threw 5.2 one-run innings against the Twins back on May 8.

Twins vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, CLEG

Twins record: 49-52

Guardians record: 53-48

Twins vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Chase DeLauter OVER 1.5 Bases (+112)

Chase DeLauter had a fantastic start to the series against Minnesota, going 4 for 5 with two doubles in the 13-4 victory. He’s now on a modest five-game hitting streak, and has raised his average over 30 points since June 6.

DeLauter has hit .361 with a .567 slugging percentage in those 24 games, going OVER 1.5 bases in 14 of those contests.

Twins vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Guardians put a beatdown on the Twins in the series opener, hitting six home runs off ace Joe Ryan en route to a 13-4 blowout victory. They have a good chance to make it two in a row against Minnesota tonight.

The Twins are starting rookie Kendry Rojas in what should be a bullpen game, while Parker Messick takes the hill for the Guardians in a southpaw showdown.

The Guardians are 21-12 vs. LHP this season, while the Twins are just 13-18. Of course, Cleveland also has home-field advantage in this divisional matchup.

Pick: Guardians (-150)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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