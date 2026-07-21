Twins vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 21
In this story:
The Cleveland Guardians are looking to pull away from the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. Monday night’s 13-4 victory was a good start.
The Twins have now lost three in a row after a three-game winning streak, while the Guardians have alternated losses and wins following a four-game winning streak.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Guardians on Tuesday, July 21.
Twins vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (-168)
- Guardians -1.5 (+139)
Moneyline
- Twins +124
- Guardians -150
Total
- 8 (Over -117/Under -103)
Twins vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Twins: Kendry Rojas (1-1, 2.79 ERA)
- Guardians: Parker Messick (8-5, 2.73 ERA)
Kendry Rojas will make his third start this season as the rookie has largely pitched out of the bullpen. It will also be his third appearance against the Guardians. The southpaw has a line of 5.1 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 6 BB, 8 K against Cleveland thus far.
Parker Messick allowed a single run in each of his final two starts before the All-Star break, throwing a total of 11 innings in that span. He also threw 5.2 one-run innings against the Twins back on May 8.
Twins vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 21
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, CLEG
- Twins record: 49-52
- Guardians record: 53-48
Twins vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets
Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet
- Chase DeLauter OVER 1.5 Bases (+112)
Chase DeLauter had a fantastic start to the series against Minnesota, going 4 for 5 with two doubles in the 13-4 victory. He’s now on a modest five-game hitting streak, and has raised his average over 30 points since June 6.
DeLauter has hit .361 with a .567 slugging percentage in those 24 games, going OVER 1.5 bases in 14 of those contests.
Twins vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:
The Guardians put a beatdown on the Twins in the series opener, hitting six home runs off ace Joe Ryan en route to a 13-4 blowout victory. They have a good chance to make it two in a row against Minnesota tonight.
The Twins are starting rookie Kendry Rojas in what should be a bullpen game, while Parker Messick takes the hill for the Guardians in a southpaw showdown.
The Guardians are 21-12 vs. LHP this season, while the Twins are just 13-18. Of course, Cleveland also has home-field advantage in this divisional matchup.
Pick: Guardians (-150)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop