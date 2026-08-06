Twins vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 6

The Minnesota Twins are looking to stop a four-game skid and avoid getting swept by the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.

The Twins have scored just three runs through two games in this series, falling 8-2 and 2-1 to the Royals.

Kansas City has continued its strong play at home, where it’s now 28-27 on the season (20-40 on the road).

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Royals on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Twins vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins +1.5 (-200)

Royals -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline

Twins +111

Royals -119

Total

9 (Over -102/Under -118)

Twins vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

Twins: Bailey Ober (7-3, 4.45 ERA)

Royals: Michael Wacha (5-8, 3.51 ERA)

Bailey Ober has been solid since returning from the injured list. He’s allowed a total of 10 runs (nine earned) in 21.1 innings across his last four starts. The veteran yielded just three runs (two earned) in six innings against the Royals just last week.

Michael Wacha has allowed a total of six runs (four earned) in 19 innings across his last three starts. The Twins did tag him for five runs (four earned) in 5.2 innings back in June, though.

Twins vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 6

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Twins record: 56-59

Royals record: 48-67

Twins vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael Wacha OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-118)

Wacha has been able to get at least a handful of strikeouts in most of his recent starts. He’s gone OVER 4.5 strikeouts in six of his last seven outings, totalling 39 punchouts in 44.1 innings.

Overall, Wacha has at least five strikeouts in 16 of 22 starts this year, including six or more in eight outings.

Twins vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Twins are still fighting to stay alive, but these teams are both largely out of it in the AL Central – the Royals are, at the very least. And Minnesota’s fight hasn’t been going so well as it’s lost four games in a row, scoring 12 runs in that span.

The Royals’ offense broke out for eight runs on Tuesday and six runs at Coors Field over the weekend, but has been held to four runs or fewer in six of its past eight games.

Bailey Ober and Michael Wacha aren’t going to be competing for any Cy Young Awards, but they should be able to keep these bats at bay. Ober had a quality start against Kansas City just last week, and Wacha has allowed a total of four earned runs in his last three starts.

Pick: UNDER 9 (-118)

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