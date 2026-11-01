Is Tyler Warren Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 8)

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren has missed the team's last two games with a groin injury that he suffered in practice ahead of Week 6. However, he's on track to return in Week 8 in a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Warren was limited in practice early on in the week, but he ended up doing enough for the Colts to remove him from the injury report in Week 8.

Tyler Warren (groin) will play Week 8. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 30, 2026

The Colts had a fire sale ahead of Week 8, moving on from both DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson. while it's unlikely the team moves a young player like Warren, wide receiver Josh Downs requested a trade this week, which could eventually open up even more chances or Warren in the passing game.

This season, the former first-round pick has been heavily involved in the Indy offense, catching 30 of his 36 targets for 213 yards and two scores. He's also added three carries for six yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Colts are down Alec Pierce (heel, injured reserve) in Week 8, so Warren should step into a major role once again in a tough AFC South matchup.

Here's a look at the best prop bet for Warren in his return to the field in Week 8.

Best Tyler Warren Prop Bet vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyler Warren Anytime TD (+340)

The Indy offense has struggled in recent weeks, but I think this price is too high for Warren, who has found the end zone in three of his six games this season.

The Colts star has two receiving scores and one rushing score, and he could be heavily involved against a Jacksonville defense that has already allowed four receiving scores to the tight end position in just six games.

Jacksonville is No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Rush, so it may look to take away Jonathan Taylor in this matchup. If the Colts are forced to throw the ball, Keenan Allen, Warren and Downs are the top options in the passing game.

Warren is by far the best red-zone threat, and he has five or more catches in each of his last four games. I think the young tight end is one of the better touchdown scorer options in Week 8.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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