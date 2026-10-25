Is Tyler Warren Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Vikings in NFL Week 7)

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren suffered a groin injury in Friday's practice ahead of Week 6 of the 2026 season.

He then proceeded to sit out the team's matchup against the Tennessee Titans after being listed as a game-time decision.

Things have not improved enough for Warren to play in Week 7, as he did not practice early in the week and is officially out against the Minnesota Vikings.

Tyler Warren (groin) ruled out for Week 7. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 23, 2026

This is a major blow to an Indianapolis offense that has struggled throwing the ball this season, especially since Minnesota has one of the best pass defenses in the league.

Warren had been a safety blanket for Daniel Jones and the Colts, who are now down their top wideout (Alec Pierce) and their No. 1 tight end (Warren) at this point in the season.

This season, the former first-round pick has been heavily involved in the Indy offense, catching 30 of his 36 targets for 213 yards and two scores. He's also added three carries for six yards and a touchdown on the ground.

With Warren sidelined, here's a look at how I'm wagering on this Colts' offense in Week 7 of the 2026 season.

Best Colts Prop Bet vs. Vikings in NFL Week 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Daniel Jones UNDER 187.5 Passing Yards (-111)

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has cleared 187.5 passing yards in four of his six games this season, but he's completing less than 60 percent of his passes heading into Week 7.

This is a brutal matchup for Jones and the Indy offense, as Minnesota ranks No. 1 in EPA/Play, No. 1 in EPA/Pass and No. 2 in passing yards allowed this season. With both Warren and Alec Pierce out of the lineup, I'm not confident in Jones tearing up this Vikings secondary.

Jones has also thrown more picks than touchdowns this season and is going to be under heavy pressure all day from Brian Flores' defense. The Colts' quarterback has not been nearly as mobile since his Achlles injury, and I think he's an obvious fade candidate with Warren out.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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