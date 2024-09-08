Tyreek Hill Detainment Saga Causes Shift in Jaguars vs. Dolphins Week 1 Odds
It wouldn't be an NFL Sunday without some news breaking just hours before kickoff.
Videos and pictures surfaced on Sunday morning that Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill had been detained on his way to Hard Rock Stadium for their Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Adam Schefter then confirmed the reports, stating that Hill had been detained for a driving violation. Despite the arrest, Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus has stated that Hill will still play in this afternoon's game.
Even though reports indicate that Hill will still put the pads on against the Jaguars, bettors were quick to flock to the sportsbook and bet on Jacksonville. The news caused a shift in the odds for the game.
Via FanDuel Sportsbook, the Dolphins moved from being 3.5-point favorites down to 3-point favorites, a move of half a point. While that may not seem significant, 3.0 is a key number in betting in moving the line from over a field goal to exactly a field goal, is big news to professional bettors looking for an edge.
With or without Hill, the game will kickoff at 1 p.m. EST. You can read our full betting preview for the game here.
