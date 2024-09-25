UNLV Odds Crater on News that Quarterback Matthew Sluka is Transferring Midseason
While most of the east coast was asleep on Wednesday night, college football proved once again that it doesn't sleep.
Matthew Sluka, transfer quarterback of UNLV announced that he is leaving the program due to an NIL dispute. The Rebels are undefeated with a pair of wins over Big 12 teams this season, in the mix for the Group of Five College Football Playoff berth through the season's early stages. However, Sluka announced his intent to redshirt this season
The Rebels, who were the second choice to Boise State in the Mountain West in terms of odds ahead of conference play getting underway on Saturday afternoon, have seen their odds shift considerably on the news.
Sluka has only completed 43% of his passes through three games, but is a potent rusher, carrying the ball 39 times for 253 yards with seven total touchdowns. The Holy Cross transfer was in a quarterback battle with Campbell transfer Hajj-Malik Williams and veteran Cameron Friel ahead of the season.
UNLV is now +500 to win the Mountain West, down from +300 at FanDuel Sportsbook, falling behind Fresno State ahead of the team's game on Saturday at home.
Here are the updated odds for this Mountain West showdown on Saturday as the Rebels opened as four-point favorites with a total of 52, and now are a coin flip with a lower total.
Fresno State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fresno State: -1.5 (+102)
- UNLV: +1.5 (-124)
Moneyline
- Fresno State: -105
- UNLV: -114
Total: 47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
