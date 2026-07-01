USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 32

The prime time Round of 32 matchup on Wednesday will feature the co-host, the United States, taking on Bosnia & Herzegovina with a spot in the Round of 16 on the line.

The United States won Group D, while Bosnia & Herzegovina managed to advance as a No. 3 seed in Group B. Is there any chance of an upset on Wednesday night? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

To Advance

USA -750 (88.24% implied probability)

Bosnia & Herzegovina +500

3-Way Moneyline

USA -290

Bosnia & Herzegovina +800

Draw +400

Total

OVER 2.5 (-118)

UNDER 2.5 (-104)

USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: San Francisco Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

USA record: 2-1-0

Bosnia & Herzegovina record: 1-1-1

USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina History and Tournament Results

These two countries have faced each other three times before. All three matches were international friendlies, with the USA going 2-1-0 in them. The most recent match was a 1-0 victory for the United States in 2021.

United States

The United States began its tournament by beating Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0. With the group already locked up, they rested some players against Turkiye, leading to a 3-2 loss.

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Bosnia & Herzegovina played to a 1-1 draw against Canada to open its tournament. They then lost 4-1 to Switzerland, but wrapped up their group stage by beating Qatar 3-1 to secure a spot in the Round of 32.

United States vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Best Prop Bet

Folarin Balogun Anytime Goal (+120)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I made the case for betting on Folarin Balogun to score:

Folarin Balogun leads all of the United States in expected goals through the group stage portion of the World Cup at 1.78. His seven shots also lead all United States players. The USMNT has a favorable matchup ahead of them in Bosnia & Herzegovina, so I wouldn't be surprised to see them score multiple goals, with Balogun getting at least one.

United States vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Prediction and Pick

In the July 1 edition of Best World Cup Bets Today, I broke down why I'm betting on the United States to win by 2+ goals:

Bosnia & Herzegovina played in one of the weakest groups in the tournament, and while four points were enough for them to advance, a -0.45 expected goal differential per 90 minutes after games against Switzerland, Canada, and Qatar. Now, they have to face arguably the best team they've had to play against yet. The United States is going to come out firing, and currently have an expected goal differential of +0.86 per 90 minutes. I'm willing to bet on the United States proving they're a step above Bosnia & Herzegovina on Wednesday.

Pick: USA -1.5 (+104) via FanDuel

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