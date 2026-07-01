USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 32
The prime time Round of 32 matchup on Wednesday will feature the co-host, the United States, taking on Bosnia & Herzegovina with a spot in the Round of 16 on the line.
The United States won Group D, while Bosnia & Herzegovina managed to advance as a No. 3 seed in Group B. Is there any chance of an upset on Wednesday night? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Odds and Total
To Advance
- USA -750 (88.24% implied probability)
- Bosnia & Herzegovina +500
3-Way Moneyline
- USA -290
- Bosnia & Herzegovina +800
- Draw +400
Total
- OVER 2.5 (-118)
- UNDER 2.5 (-104)
USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 1
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: San Francisco Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One
- USA record: 2-1-0
- Bosnia & Herzegovina record: 1-1-1
USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina History and Tournament Results
These two countries have faced each other three times before. All three matches were international friendlies, with the USA going 2-1-0 in them. The most recent match was a 1-0 victory for the United States in 2021.
United States
The United States began its tournament by beating Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0. With the group already locked up, they rested some players against Turkiye, leading to a 3-2 loss.
Bosnia & Herzegovina
Bosnia & Herzegovina played to a 1-1 draw against Canada to open its tournament. They then lost 4-1 to Switzerland, but wrapped up their group stage by beating Qatar 3-1 to secure a spot in the Round of 32.
United States vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Best Prop Bet
- Folarin Balogun Anytime Goal (+120)
In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I made the case for betting on Folarin Balogun to score:
Folarin Balogun leads all of the United States in expected goals through the group stage portion of the World Cup at 1.78. His seven shots also lead all United States players. The USMNT has a favorable matchup ahead of them in Bosnia & Herzegovina, so I wouldn't be surprised to see them score multiple goals, with Balogun getting at least one.
United States vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Prediction and Pick
In the July 1 edition of Best World Cup Bets Today, I broke down why I'm betting on the United States to win by 2+ goals:
Bosnia & Herzegovina played in one of the weakest groups in the tournament, and while four points were enough for them to advance, a -0.45 expected goal differential per 90 minutes after games against Switzerland, Canada, and Qatar. Now, they have to face arguably the best team they've had to play against yet. The United States is going to come out firing, and currently have an expected goal differential of +0.86 per 90 minutes. I'm willing to bet on the United States proving they're a step above Bosnia & Herzegovina on Wednesday.
Pick: USA -1.5 (+104) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets