Valkyries vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet WNBA Finals Game 3

The 2026 WNBA Finals are knotted up at one game apiece after the Atlanta Dream upset the Golden State Valkyries in Game 2 on Monday night.

Angel Reese (30 points, 16 rebounds) led the way for the Dream, as they are now -135 favorites to win the Finals after taking home-court advantage ahead of Game 3. Atlanta is favored at home in Game 3 on Wednesday night, and it was 15-7 straight up at home during the regular season.

Game 1 of the Finals is the only game the Dream have lost all postseason, but their offense hasn’t looked great in this series, shooting under 35 percent from the field in both games. In fact, Atlanta’s 30-for-35 showing from the free-throw line was a major factor in Game 2.

Meanwhile, Golden State has also struggled on offense, failing to score 70 points in either of the first two games in the Finals. Gabby Williams (3-for-15 from the field) struggled in Game 2, but the Valkyries have shown resilience on the road all season, covering the spread in seven of their 10 games as road dogs.

Golden State relies on its No. 1 defense to win games anyway, and it had a lot of things go wrong in Game 2, losing the turnover battle while scoring just nine points in the third quarter to allow Atlanta to pull away.

Game 3 could swing this series, but who has the edge?

Let’s dive into the odds, injuries, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s WNBA Finals matchup.

Valkyries vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries +3.5 (-110)

Dream -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Valkyries: +136

Dream: -162

Total

151.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Valkyries vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, Peacock, CNBC

Series: Tied 1-1

Valkyries vs. Dream Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones – out

Valkyries vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets

Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Veronica Burton UNDER 4.5 Assists (-132)

During the regular season, Veronica Burton averaged 5.7 assists per game for Golden State, but that number has tailed off quite a bit in the playoffs.

Burton has less than five assists in every game since the start of the WNBA Semifinals, only clearing this prop against the Dallas Wings in the first round. She has three and two assists in her first two games of this series, and this has been a matchup that the star guard has struggled in this season.

Atlanta held Burton under 4.5 dimes in two of their three meetings in the regular season (13 total assists in three games), and the Dream finished the campaign at No. 3 in the league in opponent assists per game.

Burton has played over 30 minutes just once since the start of the WNBA semis, and I think this line is a little high for her, especially on the road. The Valkyries have failed to crack 70 points in a single Finals game, which makes it tough to bet on Burton to have a big assist night on Wednesday.

Valkyries vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like the Valkyries to cover on the road:

I’ve bet on Golden State in every game in this series so far, and I’m not shying away with the Valkyries set as 3.5-point underdogs in Game 3.

Golden State’s offense has been pretty terrible to open this series, scoring 68 points in Game 1 (shooting 32.1 percent from the field) and 65 points in Game 2 (shooting 34.4 percent from the field).

The bright side? They held Atlanta to just 33.9 percent from the field in Game 2 despite losing by double digits. The Dream won the turnover battle and were aided by 35 free throw attempts on Monday night.

I don’t think that’s going to be replicable in Game 3, especially since the Valkyries allowed the fifth-fewest free-throw attempts made per game in the WNBA during the regular season.

There are also a couple of trends in Golden State’s favor on Wednesday. Not only was Game 2 Atlanta’s first win over the Valkyries this season, but the Dream are just 10-13 against the spread when favored at home in the 2026 campaign. Meanwhile, Golden State is 7-3 against the spread as a road underdog – the second-best mark in the WNBA.

Atlanta pulled away in the third quarter of Game 2, but Game 1 came down to the wire with the Valkyries earning a four-point win. I love getting this many points for Golden State – even on the road – with how elite it has been on the defensive end this season.

Pick: Valkyries 3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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