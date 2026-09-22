Valkyries vs. Fire Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, Sept. 22

The Golden State Valkyries still have their sights set on the No. 1 seed in the WNBA, but they need to win out and for the Minnesota Lynx to lose out to make it happen.

That’s certainly possible, as the Lynx have back-to-back games against a playoff team in the Indiana Fever to close the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries are heavily favored on the road against a Portland Fire team that has lost four games in a row. This is the third meeting between these teams since Aug. 30, and the Valkyries have won both of them by double digits.

Golden State has the No. 1 defense in the league this season, and it has been one of the top teams in the league all season long despite the fact that it lacks a true No. 1 option on offense. Instead, this team has consistently overachieved, winning six games in a row to jump up to the No. 2 seed.

Can the Valkyries keep the pressure on the Lynx on Tuesday?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.

Valkyries vs. Fire Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries -14.5 (-105)

Fire +14.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Valkyries: -950

Fire: +625

Total

157.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Valkyries vs. Fire How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 22

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): Fox 12 Plus, WNBA League Pass

Valkyries record: 31-11

Fire record: 16-27

Valkyries vs. Fire Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Fire Injury Report

Bridget Carleton – questionable

Holly Winterburn – questionable

Jordan Harrison – probable

Teja Oblak – out

Sania Feagin – out

Valkyries vs. Fire Best WNBA Prop Bets

Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Veronica Burton UNDER 6.5 Assists (-124)

This season, Burton is averaging 5.7 assists per game, and she’s fallen short of this line in three straight contests, including back-to-back meetings with the Fire.

Portland allows the most opponent assists per game in the WNBA, but this prop is asking Burton to go well over her season average on Tuesday. Plus, the Valkyries have blown out the Fire three times in 2026, leading to a few less minutes for their to players.

Burton has six or fewer assists in 26 of her 42 games in the 2026 season. I think the UNDER is worth a look in this matchup with Golden State favored by 14.5 points.

Valkyries vs. Fire Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking Golden State to cover as a road favorite:

So far this season, the Valkyries have beaten the Fire by 18, 17 and 16 points, and all six of their wins on their current win streak have come by double digits.

Golden State now has the best net rating in the WNBA while remaining the league’s No. 1 defense.

In two meetings with the Fire since Aug. 30, the Valkyries have held them to 69 and 66 points.

Portland’s season is over since it cannot make the playoffs, and the Fire are on a four-game skid with losses to Golden State (twice), Phoenix and Los Angeles (by 21 on Sunday).

The Fire are just 14th in the league in defensive rating and are 12th in net rating in 2026.

With the No. 1 seed still up for grabs, I expect the Valkyries to run away with this matchup on Tuesday. Golden State has been impressive against the spread as a road favorite, going 6-5 with an average scoring margin of plus-10.2 points per game in 2026.

Pick: Valkyries -14.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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