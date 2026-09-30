Valkyries vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet WNBA Playoffs Game 2

Can the Golden State Valkyries advance to the WNBA Semifinals for the first time in franchise history?

In just Year 2 of the Valkyries, the team has earned the No. 2 seed in the WNBA and dominated the No. 7-seeded Dallas Wings in Game 1 of the first round, winning by 24 points at home. Now, Golden State is a road favorite in Game 2 with a chance to clinch a spot in the semifinals.

Dallas is now 0-4 against the Valkyries this season with all four losses coming by eight or more points. Even with Paige Bueckers dropping 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting in Game 1, the Wings couldn’t compete with Golden State, getting outscored by 26 points (37-11) in the second quarter.

All season long, Dallas has been a much better team at home (16-6 in the regular season) than on the road (11-11). So, can it pull off an upset and force a winner-take-all Game 3?

It won’t be easy against the WNBA’s No. 1 defense, and the Valkyries ended up closing the regular season with the best net rating in the league.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Game 2 showdown on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Valkyries vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries -3.5 (-112)

Wings +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Valkyries: -166

Wings: +140

Total

155.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Valkyries vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 30

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: College Park Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Series: Golden State leads 1-0

Valkyries vs. Wings Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Wings Injury Report

Alanna Smith -- out

Valkyries vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers 20+ Points (-115)

Bueckers played just over 25 minutes in Game 1 of this series, scoring 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Oddsmakers are expecting a closer matchup in Game 2, and the only way Dallas is doing that is with Bueckers having a big game.

The star guard averaged 20.9 points per game in the regular season, shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from 3. She’s scored 21 points in back-to-back games against Golden State and has at least 20 in four straight games.

I expect the former UConn star to get even more shots in Game 2 if Dallas is able to keep this game close.

Valkyries vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking Golden State to win and cover on the road:

Golden State dominated Game 1, taking a massive lead in the first half to cruise to a 24-point win.

The Valkyries have been one of the best teams in the WNBA all season, ranking No. 1 in net rating and defensive rating, and they’ve now won all four games against Dallas by eight or more points. So, I think this spread is a little low considering how poorly Dallas played on defense in Game 1.

The Wings have one of the best players in the league in Paige Bueckers, but they lack depth with Azzi Fudd out for the season and Alanna Smith banged up. Even though the Wings were 16-6 at home in the 2026 campaign, I have a hard time betting on them at such a short price to cover in Game 2.

Golden State has the best against the spread record in the WNBA this season, and I expect the Valkyries to advance in this series. I don’t mind betting on them to pull off a sweep with this spread set just outside one possession.

Pick: Valkyries -3.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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